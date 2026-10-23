NDC National Executive Elections: 137 aspirants pick forms for 14 positions

A total of 137 aspirants have picked nomination forms to contest 14 positions in the upcoming NDC national executive elections. With key incumbents like Asiedu Nketiah not seeking re-election, competition remains fierce across major portfolios.

A total of 137 aspirants have picked nomination forms to contest 14 positions in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) national executive elections, according to the party’s Director of Elections and IT, Mahdi Gibril.

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However, only 27 candidates will be elected to fill the available positions, leaving the number of aspirants significantly higher than the number of slots to be contested.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Gibril described the number of aspirants who had picked nomination forms as encouraging, given the limited number of positions available.

“This number for us is impressive, looking at the actual number of people who are going to be elected,” he said.

Mr Gibril also revealed that some incumbent national executives had not picked nomination forms to seek re-election.

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They include National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi.

“These are those I know that did not pick. In any case, they did not indicate to us that they will pick,” he said.

Figures provided by the party show varying levels of interest in the different positions.

The National Chairman position has attracted five aspirants, while the National Vice Chairman race has recorded the highest number of applicants, with 19 people picking nomination forms.

The General Secretary position has attracted two aspirants, compared with 11 for Deputy General Secretary.

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For the organizing portfolio, one aspirant has picked forms for the National Organizer, while 14 are seeking the Deputy National Organizer position.

The National Communications Officer position has attracted two aspirants, while seven people have picked forms to contest for Deputy National Communications Officer.