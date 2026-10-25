How 7 Ghanaian fishermen survived nearly two weeks at sea without food, water

How 7 Ghanaian fishermen survived nearly two weeks at sea without food, water

How 7 Ghanaian fishermen survived nearly two weeks at sea without food, water

Seven fishermen from Sekondi survived nearly two weeks at sea after their canoe engine broke down, before receiving assistance and returning to Ghana.

Seven fishermen from Sekondi became stranded after their canoe’s outboard motor failed during a trip to Axim.

They survived by catching fish and received food and water after drifting into Beninese waters.

The fishermen were handed over to the Ghana Navy on October 21, 2026, and returned safely to Tema.

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Seven Ghanaian fishermen have recounted how they survived nearly two weeks at sea after their canoe’s outboard motor broke down, leaving them stranded without adequate food and drinking water.

According to a report by JoyNews, the fishermen, all from Sekondi, embarked on a fishing expedition to Axim in the Western Region on October 9, 2026, aboard a canoe named Second Chance.

Their journey took a dangerous turn three days later when the outboard motor stopped working. Despite several attempts to repair it, the fishermen could not get the engine running, leaving them stranded at sea.

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Kwamena Nkum, a 29-year-old member of the group, said their food and water supplies ran out five days after the engine failure.

We usually spend five days at sea, but this time, our motor became faulty on the third day. It just went off. We tried to fix it, but it didn’t work. Our food and water got finished, he recounted.

With their supplies exhausted, the men resorted to catching fish to survive. Some of their initial catch spoiled and had to be discarded, forcing them to use hooks and lines to catch fresh fish for food.

Nkum said the fishermen also attempted to drink seawater after running out of drinking water, boiling it in an effort to reduce its salt concentration.

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Their situation became more difficult when they ran out of charcoal. Although they had fuel and matches to make a fire, they eventually resorted to burning wood taken from their canoe to cook their catch.

After drifting for several days, the men eventually sighted land at night. Nkum said one of the fishermen who was still awake alerted the others, prompting them to switch on their mobile phones and try to contact people on shore.

They later received a call from a friend, Kingsley, who was in contact with people back home. The fishermen reached out to their fishing leaders and tried to establish their location.

Although they initially believed they had drifted into Togo, they later discovered they were in Beninese waters.

We had no food left. We were very hungry, Nkum said.

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According to him, Kingsley and the fishing leaders contacted the chief fisherman in Benin, who provided the stranded men with food and water.

The fishermen subsequently received assistance from local fishing communities as well as the Beninese and Togolese navies.

They were eventually handed over to the Ghana Navy by a Togolese naval vessel at the Ghana-Togo maritime border on October 21, 2026. The men later arrived safely at the Fishing Harbour in Tema following a joint search-and-rescue operation.

The seven fishermen were identified as Kofi Emmanuel, 32; Uncle Amoah, 45; Kwamena Nkum, 29; Kofi Aboagye, 36; Doboa, 35; Agya Badu, 42; and Kwamena Akyem, 40.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Nkum said carrying a second outboard motor could have helped prevent the emergency from escalating. He stressed the importance of having backup equipment before embarking on fishing expeditions.