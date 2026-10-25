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ECG to cut power in parts of Central, Accra, Tema, and Volta Region from October 26-30; See affected areas

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:19 - 25 October 2026
A personnel of ECG at work
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has scheduled power outages across Central, Accra, Tema, and Volta regions from October 26-30, between 9:00am and 5:00pm, to perform urgent maintenance and system upgrades.
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  • The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled power outages in parts of  Central, Accra (east and west) Tema and Volta region from Monday, October 26 to Friday, October 30, 2026.

  • The outages, planned for 9:00am to 5:00pm in most affected areas, are due to maintenance works and system upgrades.

  • ECG says the exercise is necessary to fix faults and improve electricity reliability.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced emergency maintenance works following multiple faults that have recently disrupted power supply in parts of  Central, Accra (east and west) Tema, Volta region.

READ ALSO: ECG to begin nationwide meter audit to combat electricity theft; here’s how to verify personnel

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ECG logo

According to ECG, the outages in affected areas are linked to technical challenges within the power distribution’s network, with maintenance works scheduled to begin in various communities.

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In a notice shared on its official social media platform X (formerly Twitter), ECG said the exercise will commence from Monday, October 26 to Friday, October 30, between 9:00am and 5:00pm, although timelines may differ in some locations.

Other locations will have their lights out between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.The power distributor explained that the temporary interruption is necessary to enable engineers carry out urgent repairs and system upgrades aimed at improving service reliability and preventing further faults.

The exercise forms part of a series of planned and emergency maintenance operations announced in recent weeks as ECG works to stabilise electricity supply and address challenges within its distribution infrastructure.

Ghana’s power sector has experienced steady growth in electricity demand over the years, placing increasing pressure on transmission and distribution systems.

READ ALSO: How to acquire an ECG meter in Ghana: Everything you need to know

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Continuous investments in maintenance works, recent transformer upgrades earlier this year and network improvements remain essential to improving reliability and reducing unexpected outages.

Mahama has also announced a 1,200MW gas power plant to overtake Akosombo as Ghana’s biggest single power facility. This initiative is intended to generate additional power for the country. 

The scheduled maintenance is expected to affect businesses that depend heavily on electricity during normal working hours, particularly as the outages will occur through most parts of the daytime period.

The power distributor apologized for any inconvenience caused.

Details of the specific schedules for affected areas have been attached below.

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READ ALSO: Power outage to hit parts of Accra from October 19-23; See affected areas

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