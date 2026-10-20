ECG to begin nationwide meter audit to combat electricity theft; here’s how to verify personnel

ECG will soon begin a nationwide meter audit to combat electricity theft. Here is how customers can verify staff using *226# or the ECG customer service line.

ECG will inspect prepaid and postpaid meters, SLT installations and associated wiring nationwide to detect electricity theft and reduce revenue losses.

Customers can verify staff by dialling *226#, selecting Option 5, entering the six-digit code and checking the worker’s name, region and district.

ECG says no separate appointment letters will be issued, but customers should verify staff identification before allowing access to their premises.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will soon begin a nationwide meter audit to detect electricity theft, check the accuracy of metering systems and reduce revenue losses.

ECG logo

In a public notice issued on X (formerly Twitter) the company said the exercise would cover all its operational areas and involve inspections of prepaid and postpaid meters, Special Load Tariff (SLT) installations and associated wiring.

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ECG said the exercise is intended to ensure that electricity consumption is properly measured and customers are billed accurately.

The Utility also warned customers, landlords and property managers that no separate appointment letters or individual advance notices will be issued.

Customers are therefore expected to allow authorised ECG personnel reasonable access to their premises, provided the workers present identification that can be verified.

The start date is yet to be announced by the Utility.

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Here’s how to identify genuine ECG staff

A personnel of ECG at work

ECG said all employees and authorised agents taking part in the exercise will carry official identification cards. Customers can verify their identities through the following methods:

1. Dial 226# on your phone

ECG has provided a USSD verification service that customers can use across mobile networks.

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Follow these steps:

Dial *226# on your mobile phone.

Select Option 5, labelled “Verify Staff”.

Enter the six-digit verification code provided by the ECG worker.

The worker’s full name, region and district will appear on your screen.

Check that the details match the person at your premises before allowing access.

2. Call ECG’s customer service line

Customers who need assistance verifying a worker can call ECG on 0302 611 611.