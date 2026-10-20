Cristiano Ronaldo let Manchester United down says Ten Hag

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Liverpool - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 22, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo with manager Erik ten Hag before coming on as a substitute REUTERS/Phil Noble

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Liverpool - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 22, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo with manager Erik ten Hag before coming on as a substitute REUTERS/Phil Noble

Erik ten Hag has revealed why his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo deteriorated at Manchester United, saying the forward let him and the team down.

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up about his strained relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming the Portuguese forward let both him and the team down during their time together at Old Trafford.

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Ronaldo was in his second spell at Manchester United when Ten Hag took charge in the summer of 2022.

However, their relationship deteriorated within months, eventually leading to the forward's controversial departure from the Premier League club.

Speaking to The Athletic, Ten Hag explained that he had made plans involving Ronaldo before taking the managerial position, but the situation ultimately forced him to make difficult decisions.

"He let the team down, and he let me down, because we planned with him," Ten Hag told The Athletic.

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"I flew out to Portugal to speak with him about what I was aiming for before I came to the United States.

"Obviously, he's one of the best in football history. I respected him a lot. But at that time, as a manager, I had to make a rational decision and keep the players I admire in."

Why Erik ten Hag Dropped Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo fell out with Ten Hag

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The disagreement between Ten Hag and Ronaldo became increasingly public during the early months of the 2022–23 season, as the forward struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.

Tensions reached a turning point in October 2022 when Ten Hag dropped Ronaldo from Manchester United's squad for their Premier League encounter with Chelsea.

The decision came after Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute during United's match against Tottenham Hotspur three days earlier.

The incident intensified speculation about the forward's future at Old Trafford and highlighted the growing breakdown in his relationship with the manager.

Ronaldo eventually left Manchester United in November 2022 after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement, bringing his second spell at the club to an abrupt end.

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Ten Hag's latest comments offer further insight into the disagreement, which became one of the defining controversies of his early tenure at Manchester United.