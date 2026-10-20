Mining in Motion Summit opens in Accra with calls for Africa to process its own minerals

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The second edition of the Mining in Motion Summit has opened in Accra with calls for African countries to move beyond exporting raw minerals and focus on processing them locally to create jobs, grow industries and retain more value from their natural resources.

The three-day summit, running from October 19 to 21, 2026, is being held under the patronage of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Held under the theme “One Continent, One Voice on Minerals,” day one of the summit brought together government officials, investors, mining industry players among others to discuss investment, mineral processing and ways to strengthen Africa’s mining sector.

Among the dignitaries present on the opening day were President John Dramani Mahama, Liberia’s Vice-President Jeremiah Kpan Koung Sr., Ghana’s Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, and African Union Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals, Francisca Tatchouop Belobe.

Mahama sets 2030 target to end raw mineral exports

President Mahama speaking at the event

Delivering the welcome statement on the theme “Accra Reset and Africa’s Mineral Sovereignty,” President Mahama said Ghana must stop exporting minerals in their raw state and build its capacity to process them locally.

He announced that the government would work towards ending exports of unprocessed mineral ores by 2030, covering resources such as bauxite, manganese, iron and lithium.

“I’ve set a clear goal that by 2030, raw mineral ores should no longer leave our shores. Our bauxite, manganese, iron, lithium, and other minerals must support processing and industrial development here at home,” he said.

The President said the plan would be introduced in phases, supported by legal measures, requirements for different minerals and clear timelines.

We will pursue a phased prohibition on exports of unprocessed ores, supported by the necessary legal measures, mineral-specific requirements, and transparent implementation timetables.

“We have already imposed a ban on the export of iron scrap and non-ferrous metals. Investors must understand the processing obligations associated with access to our resources,” he added.

The proposed measures are intended to encourage investment in local processing, support industrial growth and allow Ghana to retain more economic benefits from its mineral resources.

Asantehene backs Mahama’s Reset agenda

Otumfour Osei Tutu II

Speaking on behalf of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Nana Okyere Kusi Ntrama, the Essumejahene, endorsed the President’s Reset agenda, particularly its focus on processing minerals locally rather than exporting them in their raw form.

Nana Okyere Kusi Ntrama, the Essumejahene speaking at the event

He said the policy remained important despite the controversies surrounding the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), adding that Ghana needed to use its natural resources to support industrial development.

“Over the past year, the controls of the new agenda have become whatever we make of the minerals in the ground and the government’s mineral policies. Regardless of the controversies surrounding the Gold Board, there should be no doubt that the nature of the President’s reset agenda takes us right back to the very foundation of our republic, when Dr. Kwame Nkrumah sought to harness our minerals and move to establish a gold refinery in Tarkwa,” he said.

Nana Okyere Kusi Ntrama said the focus on local processing reflected a long-standing national goal of using the country’s mineral wealth to drive development and help break the cycle of poverty.

African Union highlights GoldBod as a model for mineral reforms

African Union Commissioner Francisca Tatchouop Belobe said Africa’s mineral wealth had not translated into enough economic benefits for the continent because too much of it continued to be exported without local processing.

African Union Commissioner Francisca Tatchouop Belobe

She called for African countries to strengthen their capacity to process and refine their own resources.

Belobe also highlighted Ghana’s GoldBod as an example of how changes in mineral-sector management could support wider economic goals, including stronger foreign exchange reserves and currency stability.

“The establishment of the Ghana Gold Board illustrates how mineral sectors reform can serve as broader national development objectives by improving foreign exception, strengthening international reserves and supporting currency stability as well as macroeconomic resilience. The efforts to strengthen local content, domestic enterprises and mineral value addition also provide important lessons for other African countries,” she said.

She commended Mahama’s approach and expressed the African Union’s interest in sharing lessons from Ghana’s mineral-sector reforms with other countries.

Liberia calls for mining benefits to support communities

Liberia’s Vice-President, Jeremiah Kpan Koung Sr., also stressed the need for Africa to move beyond exporting raw materials and attract investment into local processing.

Liberia’s Vice-President, Jeremiah Kpan Koung Sr.

He encouraged investors to explore opportunities in Liberia’s mining sector, while emphasising that mineral resources should contribute directly to African development.

He also highlighted the need for mining benefits to remain visible in communities after mining operations close, with sustainable livelihoods and long-term opportunities for people living in mining areas.

The discussions reinforced the summit’s focus on building a mining industry that supports local businesses, creates employment and provides lasting benefits to communities.

The Mining in Motion Summit continues until October 21, with ministerial roundtables, policy discussions and artisanal mining workshops aimed at advancing Africa’s mineral sector and strengthening the continent’s role in the global mineral value chain.