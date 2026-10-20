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Champions League: PSG vs Barcelona - Preview, Key stats, line-ups and prediction

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:37 - 20 October 2026
Barcelona vs. Ferencvros Budapest. Football UEFA Champions League 2021 Group Stage match. UCL Trophy silhouette, sign of club on the screen in backgroun | Photo via IMAGO / Depositphotos
PSG host Barcelona in the Champions League. Read the match preview, head-to-head stats, probable line-ups and prediction ahead of Tuesday's clash.
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Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, with both teams aiming to maintain their perfect starts to the 2026–27 league phase.

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Luis Enrique’s PSG have won their opening two European matches, while Hansi Flick’s Barcelona have also impressed with victories over Galatasaray and Feyenoord.

PSG vs Barcelona preview

PSG enter the encounter in strong form after winning six consecutive matches across all competitions. Their recent 3-1 victory over Strasbourg followed an impressive European performance against Manchester City, where they raced into a 3-0 first-half lead.

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However, defensive weaknesses remain a concern, with PSG reportedly keeping just one clean sheet in their last 10 matches.

Barcelona arrive in Paris after extending their winning run with a 5-2 victory over Real Betis. The Spanish champions have scored freely this season, including nine goals in their opening two Champions League matches.

Despite their attacking strength, Barcelona have also struggled defensively, keeping only one clean sheet in their last seven games.

PSG vs. Barcelona head-to-head record

Statistic

Record

Total matches

15

PSG wins

5

Barcelona wins

6

Draws

4

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According to the supplied statistics, Barcelona holds a narrow historical advantage, although PSG has won the last two meetings between the sides.

Probable line-ups

PSG: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Digne; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.

Barcelona: J. García, Espart, Cubarsí, G. Martín, Cancelo, Pedri, Rodri, Yamal, López, and Gordon, Raphinha.

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PSG vs Barcelona prediction

PSG's home advantage and attacking quality could give them the edge, but Barcelona's scoring form makes them dangerous opponents.

Both teams have shown defensive vulnerabilities, suggesting an entertaining, high-scoring contest.

Prediction: PSG 3-2 Barcelona.

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