Champions League: PSG vs Barcelona - Preview, Key stats, line-ups and prediction
Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, with both teams aiming to maintain their perfect starts to the 2026–27 league phase.
Luis Enrique’s PSG have won their opening two European matches, while Hansi Flick’s Barcelona have also impressed with victories over Galatasaray and Feyenoord.
PSG vs Barcelona preview
PSG enter the encounter in strong form after winning six consecutive matches across all competitions. Their recent 3-1 victory over Strasbourg followed an impressive European performance against Manchester City, where they raced into a 3-0 first-half lead.
However, defensive weaknesses remain a concern, with PSG reportedly keeping just one clean sheet in their last 10 matches.
Barcelona arrive in Paris after extending their winning run with a 5-2 victory over Real Betis. The Spanish champions have scored freely this season, including nine goals in their opening two Champions League matches.
Despite their attacking strength, Barcelona have also struggled defensively, keeping only one clean sheet in their last seven games.
PSG vs. Barcelona head-to-head record
Statistic
Record
Total matches
15
PSG wins
5
Barcelona wins
6
Draws
4
According to the supplied statistics, Barcelona holds a narrow historical advantage, although PSG has won the last two meetings between the sides.
Probable line-ups
PSG: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Digne; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.
Barcelona: J. García, Espart, Cubarsí, G. Martín, Cancelo, Pedri, Rodri, Yamal, López, and Gordon, Raphinha.
PSG vs Barcelona prediction
PSG's home advantage and attacking quality could give them the edge, but Barcelona's scoring form makes them dangerous opponents.
Both teams have shown defensive vulnerabilities, suggesting an entertaining, high-scoring contest.
Prediction: PSG 3-2 Barcelona.