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Ashanti Region to get second passport centre by March 2027

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 06:16 - 20 October 2026
Ghanaian Passport
Ghanaian Passport
Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry plans to open a second Ashanti Region Passport Application Centre in Mampong by the first quarter of 2027 to reduce congestion and improve access.
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  • A second passport application centre is planned for Mampong by March 2027.

  • The ministry has secured a building and plans to begin equipping it in the coming weeks.

  • The centre is expected to ease pressure on Kumasi staff, improve access for applicants and create jobs.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will establish a second Passport Application Centre (PAC) in the Ashanti Region by the first quarter of 2027 to ease pressure on the existing centre in Kumasi.

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Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced the plan during a working visit to the Kumasi Passport Application Centre on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

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Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The new centre will be located in Mampong, where the ministry has already secured a building for the facility.

The Minister said preparations to equip the building would begin in the coming weeks, with the aim of opening the centre within the first three months of 2027.

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He said the additional facility was necessary because of the demand for passport services in Ashanti, one of Ghana’s most populous regions.

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“The Ashanti Region should not have only one passport application centre,” he said.

He explained that the new centre would reduce the workload on staff and make passport applications more convenient for residents.

When completed, the project is expected to reduce congestion at the Kumasi centre, improve access to passport services for residents of Mampong and nearby communities, and create employment opportunities.

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The initiative forms part of the ministry’s efforts to improve passport services through reforms that include reduced application fees, free and faster delivery, an electronic tracking system and the expansion of centres across all 16 regions.

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The Mampong facility is expected to reduce the need for some applicants to travel long distances for biometric capture appointments, making the application process more convenient for residents in the area.

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