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Cristiano Ronaldo handed 30-day suspension and €255 fine over Portugal camp exit

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 05:30 - 20 October 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo
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Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for 30 days and fined €255 by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) for leaving Portugal’s national team camp in Denmark without permission.

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READ ALSO: Antoine Semenyo ruled out for 8 weeks, to miss Black Stars AFCON qualifiers

The decision was announced on Monday, October 19, 2026, after the federation’s disciplinary body found the 41-year-old forward guilty of a disciplinary offence. 

The punishment is the minimum suspension provided for under the federation’s regulations.

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Ronaldo left Portugal’s camp on September 30 following a reported disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus over his role in the team.

The Al-Nassr forward was an unused substitute during Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway on September 27.

READ ALSO: Full list of Onze d’Or winners from 1976 to 2026

He later accused Jesus of going back on his word about giving him playing time, although the coach denied making such an agreement.

Before the final decision, Ronaldo apologised for his actions and said he was ready to accept the consequences.

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He also apologised for failing to acknowledge supporters after the match against Norway and for leaving his teammates.

The suspension is due to run until the end of October, ahead of Portugal’s next scheduled matches in November.

READ ALSO: Thierry Henry and Kate Scott to host 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London

Portugal are set to host Denmark on November 14 before travelling to face Wales on November 17 in the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo, Portugal’s all-time leading scorer and record appearance-holder, is therefore expected to be available for selection for those matches once the suspension has been served.

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Cristiano Ronaldo handed 30-day suspension and €255 fine over Portugal camp exit