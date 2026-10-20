Cristiano Ronaldo handed 30-day suspension and €255 fine over Portugal camp exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for 30 days and fined €255 by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) for leaving Portugal’s national team camp in Denmark without permission.

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🚨🇵🇹 OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for 30 days plus fined for €255. The decision has been made by Portugal Federation after he left the national team’s camp in Denmark. Cristiano himself had suggested a punishment after apologizing for that. https://t.co/oXEXM4JaI7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2026

The decision was announced on Monday, October 19, 2026, after the federation’s disciplinary body found the 41-year-old forward guilty of a disciplinary offence.

The punishment is the minimum suspension provided for under the federation’s regulations.

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Ronaldo left Portugal’s camp on September 30 following a reported disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus over his role in the team.

The Al-Nassr forward was an unused substitute during Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway on September 27.

He later accused Jesus of going back on his word about giving him playing time, although the coach denied making such an agreement.

Before the final decision, Ronaldo apologised for his actions and said he was ready to accept the consequences.

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He also apologised for failing to acknowledge supporters after the match against Norway and for leaving his teammates.

The suspension is due to run until the end of October, ahead of Portugal’s next scheduled matches in November.

Portugal are set to host Denmark on November 14 before travelling to face Wales on November 17 in the UEFA Nations League.