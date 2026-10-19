Thierry Henry and Kate Scott to host 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London

Thierry Henry and Kate Scott will host the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony at London’s Palladium on October 26, as football awaits the award winners.

Football legend Thierry Henry and British sports journalist Kate Scott have been named hosts of the 70th Ballon d’Or ceremony, scheduled to take place at the London Palladium on Monday, October 26, 2026.

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The ceremony will bring together some of the biggest names in world football as attention turns to the race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, with the winners set to be revealed at the prestigious event.

Henry, who finished second in the 2003 Ballon d’Or rankings, will co-host the gala with Scott, an internationally recognized sports broadcaster known for her coverage of European football.

The former France international received nine Ballon d’Or nominations during his playing career and remains one of the most celebrated figures in the sport.

He was part of France’s squad that won the 1998 FIFA World Cup and later won the UEFA Champions League in 2009 with Barcelona.

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Scott, meanwhile, is a familiar face to football fans through her work with CBS Sports in the United States, where she presents UEFA Champions League coverage. She regularly shares the screen with Henry during the broadcaster’s European football programs.

Their appointment brings together two experienced football broadcasters to lead one of the sport’s most prestigious award ceremonies.

While the choice of hosts has been confirmed, the biggest question remains who will claim the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

The award recognizes the outstanding individual performer in football, with the leading contenders expected to attract significant attention ahead of the ceremony.

The 70th edition of the event will be held at the London Palladium, with the football world awaiting the announcement of the winners across the award categories.

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