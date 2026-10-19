PSG vs Barcelona Champions League clash to go on despite protests in France

PSG’s Champions League clash against Barcelona will go ahead in Paris despite protests, riots and looting across France, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez has confirmed.

Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona will go ahead as scheduled in the French capital on Tuesday, despite a weekend of protests, violence, and looting across the country.

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French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez confirmed the decision following an emergency meeting with senior government officials, as authorities prepare heightened security measures for the fixture at the Parc des Princes.

The unrest has shocked many French citizens, with images of violence attracting international attention and highlighting the country’s tense social climate. Town halls, public buildings, and hundreds of businesses were targeted, leading to more than 2,000 arrests.

On Monday, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said he had instructed prefects to impose "very limited" and "localized" curfews in affected cities to prevent further rioting and looting.

PSG vs Barcelona: French Government Confirms Match Will Proceed

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French championship Ligue 1 football or soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain PSG and Le Mans FC on October 10, 2026 at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. Photo by Victor Joly ABACAPRESS.COM

The highly anticipated Champions League encounter is expected to require a significant security deployment as police manage the unrest alongside existing demands following weeks of student protests.

Speaking after an emergency meeting with senior government officials, Nuñez said authorities had discussed the possibility of cancelling planned events, including football matches.

"But this does not apply to tomorrow's match between PSG and FC Barcelona," he said, adding that other matches scheduled in European competitions during the week would not be affected.

These include Wednesday’s fixture between Lille and Galatasaray in the northern French city, where looters also vandalized shops over the weekend.

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The decision comes amid concerns about security at major football events in Paris. In May, police detained dozens of people after violence disrupted celebrations following PSG’s second Champions League title win, while a group also attempted to storm a police station in the French capital.

France Riots: Macron Responds to Security Concerns

The French government is also facing scrutiny over its handling of the unrest and the security failures that allowed violence and looting to spread across several cities.

Nuñez offered his resignation on Sunday, but President Emmanuel Macron asked him to remain in office to respond to police needs during the emergency.

Macron instructed Nuñez "to take all necessary steps to ensure full transparency about the failures in planning and intelligence-gathering that led to the violence."

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According to the Associated Press, Lecornu said details of the areas that would be placed under curfew would be provided later.

Nuñez acknowledged that authorities had "lost control" in some major cities on Saturday, with hundreds of businesses looted.