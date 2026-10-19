'Are they genuine?' - Ayew raises concerns over football people managing finances of young players

André Ayew says he has received calls over a possible GFA presidency bid, while stressing the need for financial education to help young Ghanaian footballers manage their earnings.

André Ayew says he has received calls from people encouraging him to consider the GFA presidency but has not formally declared his candidacy.

The former Black Stars captain wants financial experts and former players to educate young footballers on managing their earnings.

John Mikel Obi has reiterated his support for Ayew, saying he is campaigning for the former Ghana captain to become GFA president.

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Former Black Stars captain André Ayew says he has received calls from people encouraging him to consider becoming the next president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), but has stressed the need to address the problems facing Ghanaian football, including the lack of financial education for young players.

Ayew shared his thoughts during an interview on the Obi One Podcast, hosted by former Nigeria and Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi, as discussions about his possible future in football administration continue to grow.

The Ex-Black Stars player believes Ghana must begin preparing young footballers to manage the money they earn from the game, warning that some players may lack the knowledge needed to make good financial decisions.

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So even those who are about 20, 22, who are now starting to make money, we have players who have left Ghana now who are starting to make good money playing in good leagues.

“Are they aware of what's happening? Are they aware of financial education? Do they know what to do, how to do it? Are the people behind them genuine who want to really help them?” he asked.

Ayew said football stakeholders should place greater emphasis on educating players about money, with support from financial experts and former footballers who have experience in managing their earnings.

Get the people from outside, financial educators, former players who are into it. England, France, whatever, who are former players who are into it to come and explain courses to them.

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During the same podcast discussion, Mikel Obi reiterated his support for Ayew to become the next GFA president, saying he was willing to campaign for the former Ghana captain.

“Andre for president. I'm campaigning for him, me, I'm campaigning for him. Andre for president,” Mikel said.

The former Chelsea midfielder had previously expressed his support for Ayew’s potential leadership role in Ghana football, saying in August that he would campaign for him to take over the GFA presidency.

However, Ayew has not formally declared his intention to contest the position. Ayew has so far played down speculation about a presidential bid, although he confirmed that he had served as chief executive officer of FC Nania, the Division One League club founded by his father, Abedi Pele.

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