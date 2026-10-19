Advertisement

Wilmar Africa Limited Wins Two Prestigious Awards at 37th CIMG Marketing Performance Awards

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 17:44 - 19 October 2026
Wilmar Africa Limited Wins Two Prestigious Awards at 37th CIMG Marketing Performance Awards
Advertisement

#FeaturedPost

Advertisement

Wilmar Africa Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to excellence in marketing, innovation and consumer satisfaction after winning two prestigious awards at the 37th Annual Marketing Performance Awards organized by the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG), held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The company emerged winners in the Manufacturing Company of the Year category, while its flagship vegetable oil brand, Frytol, was named Product of the Year—a significant double achievement that underscores Wilmar Africa’s contribution to Ghana’s manufacturing sector and its continued dedication to delivering quality products that meet the needs of consumers.

The Manufacturing Company of the Year award recognizes Wilmar Africa’s commitment to operational excellence, business growth and value creation, while Frytol’s Product of the Year award reinforces the brand’s strong market presence, consumer trust and reputation for quality.

These recognitions reflect the collective efforts of Wilmar Africa’s management and employees, alongside its distributors, retailers, business partners and other stakeholders who contribute to the company’s success. They also demonstrate the importance of understanding consumer needs, investing in strong brands and consistently delivering products that offer value to Ghanaian households.

Advertisement

Wilmar Africa Limited expressed its sincere appreciation to Ghanaian consumers for their continued patronage and confidence in Frytol. The company reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the brand’s quality standards, strengthening consumer relationships and introducing initiatives that enhance the overall consumer experience.

The double win further motivates Wilmar Africa to pursue its vision of excellence in everything it does, while contributing to Ghana’s economic development through its manufacturing activities, brands and partnerships.

As the company celebrates these milestones, it remains focused on building trusted brands, creating lasting value for consumers and stakeholders, and setting new benchmarks in marketing and manufacturing excellence.

Wilmar Africa Limited – Excellence in Everything We Do.

#FeaturedPost

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
the Obi One Podcast
Sports
19.10.2026
'Are they genuine?' - Ayew raises concerns over football people managing finances of young players
Wilmar Africa Limited Wins Two Prestigious Awards at 37th CIMG Marketing Performance Awards
News
19.10.2026
Wilmar Africa Limited Wins Two Prestigious Awards at 37th CIMG Marketing Performance Awards
Food, culture, identity: Chef Abbys’ mission to make the world taste Africa
Entertainment
19.10.2026
Food, culture, identity: Chef Abbys’ mission to make the world taste Africa
Shatta Wale says he came to ‘awaken a generation’, not compete with other artistes
Entertainment
19.10.2026
Shatta Wale says he came to ‘awaken a generation’, not compete with other artistes
4 retirement mistakes Ghanaians in their 50s should avoid
Lifestyle
19.10.2026
4 retirement mistakes Ghanaians in their 50s should avoid
Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie
Entertainment
19.10.2026
'It’s a dream of mine to have a Sark-Shatta-Stonebwoy joint concert' – Sarkodie