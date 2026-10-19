Wilmar Africa Limited Wins Two Prestigious Awards at 37th CIMG Marketing Performance Awards

#FeaturedPost

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wilmar Africa Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to excellence in marketing, innovation and consumer satisfaction after winning two prestigious awards at the 37th Annual Marketing Performance Awards organized by the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG), held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The company emerged winners in the Manufacturing Company of the Year category, while its flagship vegetable oil brand, Frytol, was named Product of the Year—a significant double achievement that underscores Wilmar Africa’s contribution to Ghana’s manufacturing sector and its continued dedication to delivering quality products that meet the needs of consumers.

The Manufacturing Company of the Year award recognizes Wilmar Africa’s commitment to operational excellence, business growth and value creation, while Frytol’s Product of the Year award reinforces the brand’s strong market presence, consumer trust and reputation for quality.

These recognitions reflect the collective efforts of Wilmar Africa’s management and employees, alongside its distributors, retailers, business partners and other stakeholders who contribute to the company’s success. They also demonstrate the importance of understanding consumer needs, investing in strong brands and consistently delivering products that offer value to Ghanaian households.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wilmar Africa Limited expressed its sincere appreciation to Ghanaian consumers for their continued patronage and confidence in Frytol. The company reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the brand’s quality standards, strengthening consumer relationships and introducing initiatives that enhance the overall consumer experience.

The double win further motivates Wilmar Africa to pursue its vision of excellence in everything it does, while contributing to Ghana’s economic development through its manufacturing activities, brands and partnerships.

As the company celebrates these milestones, it remains focused on building trusted brands, creating lasting value for consumers and stakeholders, and setting new benchmarks in marketing and manufacturing excellence.

Wilmar Africa Limited – Excellence in Everything We Do.