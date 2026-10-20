10 best countries in the world for food in 2026

Italy takes the crown as the world's top food destination for 2026 with 96.92%. Discover the 10 best countries for food from Condé Nast Traveller rankings.

Italy tops the 2026 food destination ranking with 96.92%, followed by Greece and Portugal.

Japan, Türkiye, Indonesia, Spain, Thailand, Croatia and South Africa complete the top 10.

The ranking is based on Condé Nast Traveller's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards, with scores reflecting readers' ratings.

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Food is more than just something we eat to satisfy hunger. It is part of a country's culture, history and identity, with traditional dishes often telling stories about the people, their way of life and the ingredients available to them. For travellers, exploring local food can be one of the most memorable parts of visiting a new destination.

In 2026, Italy, Greece and Portugal have emerged as the top three countries in a food ranking published by Time Out, based on Condé Nast Traveller's Readers' Choice Awards.

The list recognises countries that travellers rated highly for their food experiences.

The results were based on Condé Nast Traveller's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards, which invited readers to rate their favourite destinations. Voting took place between April 1 and June 30, with respondents' ratings converted into percentage scores.

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The ranking highlights food traditions ranging from Italian pasta and Greek seafood to Japanese sushi, Indonesian dishes and South African braai.

Here are the 10 countries featured on the list and some of the foods they are known for.

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1. Italy – 96.92%

Portofino, Italy

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Italy tops the ranking, with its diverse regional cuisines offering travellers a wide variety of dishes to explore.

The country is famous for pizza, pasta, risotto and desserts such as cannoli. Naples is known for its pizza, Milan for risotto, and Sicily for its pastries.

The Emilia-Romagna region is also celebrated for food products such as Parmesan cheese, prosciutto, balsamic vinegar and ragù-based sauces.

Italian cuisine varies significantly by region, giving visitors different culinary experiences depending on where they travel.

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2. Greece – 96.72%

Mykonos Town, Greece

Greece takes second place, recognised for its Mediterranean ingredients, traditional cooking and regional food culture.

Popular dishes include souvlaki, grilled seafood, Greek salad and tzatziki, a yoghurt-based dip often served with herbs and cucumber.

The country's islands and mainland offer different dining experiences, from seafood served in coastal tavernas to restaurants in Athens that reinterpret traditional Greek recipes.

Olives, olive oil, fresh vegetables and herbs also feature prominently in Greek cooking.

3. Portugal – 96.57%

Portugal [FishingBooker]

Portugal ranks third, with seafood and traditional baked goods among the highlights of its food culture.

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Grilled sardines, seafood stews and clam rice are popular dishes, particularly in coastal areas. The country is also known for pastel de nata, a custard tart commonly served warm.

Traditional Portuguese restaurants, known as tascas, serve hearty, familiar meals that remain an important part of everyday dining.

Portugal's food traditions reflect its Atlantic coastline and regional culinary heritage.

4. Japan – 96.00%

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Tokyo, Japan [CNN]

Japan takes fourth place, known for its attention to preparation, presentation and seasonal ingredients.

Its best-known dishes include sushi, ramen, tempura and sashimi. Japanese cuisine also extends beyond restaurants, with traditional inns known as ryokan often serving meals that showcase local ingredients and regional cooking styles.

Tokyo offers a wide range of dining options, from casual noodle shops to acclaimed restaurants.

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5. Turkey – 95.65%

Turkey [Factsnet]

Turkey, also known as Türkiye, ranks fifth, with a food culture shaped by regional traditions and influences spanning Europe and Asia.

Kebabs are among the country's best-known dishes, while baklava, Turkish delight and a variety of breads and pastries are popular across different regions.

Istanbul's Spice Bazaar offers dried fruits, sweets and spices, while Gaziantep is particularly celebrated for its baklava and has been recognised by UNESCO as a Creative City of Gastronomy.

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Turkish cuisine also features dishes such as pide, meze and traditional breakfasts.

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6. Indonesia – 95.87%

5. Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Indonesia ranks sixth in the published list, despite recording a score higher than Turkey's.

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The country's food culture reflects its many islands and regional traditions, with rice, spices, coconut milk and chilli featuring prominently in many dishes.

Popular foods include nasi goreng, a fried rice dish; rendang, a slowly cooked, spiced meat dish associated with West Sumatra; and satay, grilled meat served on skewers.

Indonesian cuisine varies widely across the country, with local ingredients and cooking methods giving each region its own specialities.

7. Spain – 95.48%

Barcelona, Spain via getyourguide.com

Spain takes seventh place, known for its tapas culture, seafood and distinctive regional dishes.

Popular foods include paella, tortilla española and patatas bravas. Tapas, which are small dishes often shared among diners, allow people to sample a variety of flavours in one meal.

Spanish food also varies by region, from seafood along the coast to traditional meat dishes and stews inland.

The country's markets, neighbourhood restaurants and local food traditions remain central to its culinary identity.

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8. Thailand – 95.31%

Bangkok, Thailand [Micoope]

Thailand ranks eighth, with a cuisine known for combining sweet, sour, salty, bitter and spicy flavours.

Popular dishes include pad Thai, tom yum soup, green curry and som tam, a spicy green papaya salad.

Street food is an important part of everyday dining, particularly in Bangkok, where vendors serve noodles, grilled meats, soups and snacks.

Thai cuisine also varies by region, with northern, northeastern, central and southern cooking traditions offering different ingredients and flavour profiles.

9. Croatia – 94.39%

Split, Croatia

Croatia takes ninth place, with Mediterranean and Central European influences shaping its food traditions.

Along the Adriatic coast, seafood dishes, grilled fish and squid are popular. Inland areas feature more meat-based meals, stews and dishes influenced by neighbouring countries.

Regional specialities include black risotto, often made with cuttlefish ink, and peka, a slow-cooked dish of meat or seafood prepared with vegetables under a covered baking vessel.

Croatia's coastal food culture also makes use of olive oil, herbs and locally sourced ingredients.

10. South Africa – 94.26%

Cape Town, South Africa. Image via furtherafrica.com

South Africa completes the top 10, bringing a diverse food culture shaped by African, European, Asian and other culinary influences.

One of its best-known food traditions is braai, a social barbecue in which meat is cooked over an open fire.

Other popular dishes include bobotie, a spiced minced-meat dish baked with an egg-based topping, and bunny chow, a hollowed-out loaf of bread filled with curry.

South African cuisine also features dishes such as chakalaka, a spicy vegetable relish, and biltong, a form of cured, dried meat.

The results reflect travellers' reported satisfaction with these destinations rather than a scientific assessment of which national cuisine is objectively the best.