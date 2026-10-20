NIA opens online Ghana Card replacement for Ghanaians in 11 countries; here’s all you need to know

The NIA has introduced online Ghana Card replacement for Ghanaians in 11 countries. Find out how to apply, the documents required, fees and service centres in Ghana.

Ghanaians living in the UK, US, Canada and eight other countries can apply to replace their Ghana Cards online.

The NIA’s 2026 fees list card replacement outside Africa at the cedi equivalent of US$115; applicants should confirm the applicable charge on the portal.

The service is also available at Prestige 24/7 Centres in Labone, Sakumono, Bantama and Suame, while Amakom is expected to offer it soon.

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Ghanaians living in 11 countries can now apply to replace their Ghana Cards online without travelling to Ghana, following a new service introduced by the National Identification Authority (NIA).

The service is available through the NIA’s online application portal, register.nia.gov.gh, and is intended to make it easier for Ghanaians abroad to replace lost, stolen or damaged cards.

READ ALSO: GWL assures Ghanaians tap water is safe to drink directly

The NIA’s Executive Secretary, Wisdom Koku Deku, announced the development in a post on X (formerly twitter) on Monday, October 19, 2026.

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Good News! The National Identification Authority (NIA) has added replacement services to its online application portal at https://t.co/R9vAnkt2TO. Ghanaians living in UK, USA, Canada, Netherlans, Spain, UAE, France, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, can now apply to replace their Ghana Card online, without having to travel to Ghana. The service is also available at all Prestige 24/7 Centres in Labone, Sakumono, Bantama and Suame, with the Amakom Prestige 24/7 Centre opening soon. Applicants who prefer to visit a Premium Centre can also use the service via https://t.co/R9vAnkt2TO An update service will be added soon. The NIA remains committed to delivering efficient and accessible services to all. NIA – Providing Future Solutions Now... — Yayra Koku (@YayraKoku) October 19, 2026

The Authority has also extended the replacement service to selected Prestige 24/7 Centres in Ghana.

Here is what you need to know about the new service, the countries covered, the applicable fees and how to apply.

1. Countries covered by the online service

The online Ghana Card replacement service is available to Ghanaians living in these 11 countries: United Kingdom

United States

Canada

Netherlands

Spain

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

France

Italy

Belgium

Germany

Denmark

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Ghanaians living in these countries can submit their replacement applications through the NIA portal rather than travel to Ghana to begin the process.

2. Here’s how you can apply to replace your Ghana Card online

Ghanaians living in the listed countries can start by visiting the NIA’s official portal at register.nia.gov.gh . Applicants should select the relevant replacement option, complete the required information and follow the instructions provided for supporting documents, payment and any verification or appointment requirements.

According to the NIA’s online application guidance, it warns that submitting a form does not automatically complete every registration process.

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Applicants should therefore follow the instructions given for their specific application rather than assume that filling out the form alone guarantees approval.

The portal also advises applicants to read the requirements carefully before submitting their information and paying any fees.

3. What documents are needed to replace a Ghana Card?

The Authority’s general replacement procedure also includes reviewing the application and supporting documents before approval. Below are the documents outlined by the NIA:

A valid Ghana Passport

A Birth Certificate issued by the Births and Deaths Registry, Ghana

A Certificate of Acquired Citizenship

A Naturalization Document

“Please note that other Government-issued ID cards and documents do not qualify as mandatory documents for confirming eligibility to apply for the Ghana Card,” the guideline said.

The NIA’s published 2026 fees list the following charges for card replacement:

Service Approved fee Replacement at an NIA district office in Ghana GH¢200 Replacement at an NIA Premium Centre GH¢520 Replacement in countries outside Africa Cedi equivalent of US$115

Application fees are non-refundable, regardless of the stage reached or the outcome of the application. Payments should be made only through the official channels indicated by the Authority.

READ ALSO: Ashanti Region to get second passport centre by March 2027

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5. Where Ghanaian residents can replace their cards

The NIA has also made the replacement service available at its four operational Prestige 24/7 Centres. These are located at:

Labone, Accra

Sakumono, Greater Accra

Bantama, Kumasi

Suame, Kumasi