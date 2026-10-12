Men ski touring in the mountains on snow, exploring the Dolomite. getty

Men ski touring in the mountains on snow, exploring the Dolomite. getty

7 best places to visit In 2027, according to Forbes

Planning a holiday for 2027? From the dramatic mountain scenery of Italy's Dolomites to the wildlife-rich wetlands of Brazil, several destinations are attracting attention from travel experts for their landscapes, cultural experiences, sporting events and luxury tourism offerings.

Forbes has highlighted seven destinations to visit in 2027, based on recommendations from OvationNetwork travel advisers: Italy's Dolomites, Lima in Peru, coastal Montenegro, Thailand, Egypt, Ireland and Brazil's Pantanal wetlands.

Major events are expected to attract visitors to Lima, which will host the 2027 Pan American Games from 23 July to 8 August, and Ireland, where the Ryder Cup is scheduled for 13–19 September 2027.

The destinations offer diverse experiences, including mountain adventures in Italy, historic attractions in Egypt, luxury coastal holidays in Montenegro, cultural exploration in Thailand and wildlife excursions in Brazil.

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In an article published on 12 October 2026, Forbes, highlighted seven destinations recommended by luxury travel advisers at OvationNetwork. The selection includes places offering a mix of major international events, historic attractions, culinary experiences and opportunities to explore less familiar landscapes.

Here are the seven destinations featured in the report and what travellers can look forward to in each.

1. The Dolomites, Italy

The Dolomites in northern Italy are among the destinations recommended for 2027, particularly for travellers seeking mountain adventures, regional cuisine and a blend of European cultures.

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The mountain range is known for its striking limestone peaks, alpine meadows and traditional villages. The nearby South Tyrol region has a distinctive cultural identity shaped by both Italian and Austrian influences, with German, Italian and Ladin spoken in the area.

According to Forbes, OvationNetwork travel adviser Cecily Robinson highlighted the combination of Italian character and South Tyrol's understated luxury. The region also offers opportunities for skiing in winter, hiking and cycling in warmer months, alongside a well-established food and wine scene.

What to experience: Visit the mountain villages, explore alpine trails, sample local specialities and look out for the enrosadira — the phenomenon in which the Dolomites' pale rock faces glow pink, orange and violet around sunrise or sunset.

Best suited for: Hikers, skiers, food enthusiasts, cyclists and travellers interested in alpine scenery.

The Dolomites, Italy

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2. Lima, Peru

Lima is often treated as a stopover for visitors travelling to Machu Picchu, but the Peruvian capital is being recommended as a destination in its own right.

The city combines coastal scenery, historic neighbourhoods, art and a food scene that has earned international recognition. Its Miraflores district is known for its clifftop views over the Pacific Ocean, while Barranco attracts visitors with its creative atmosphere, galleries, architecture and restaurants.

One of the main reasons Lima features on the 2027 list is its planned hosting of the Pan American Games from 23 July to 8 August 2027. The event is expected to draw athletes, officials and spectators from across the Americas and beyond.

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Travel adviser Sylvia Lebovitch told Forbes that visitors heading to Peru should give the capital more than a brief overnight stay.

What to experience: Explore Barranco, sample Peruvian cuisine, walk along the Miraflores waterfront and consider extending a Machu Picchu itinerary to spend additional days in the capital.

Best suited for: Food lovers, sports fans, culture enthusiasts and travellers exploring Peru for the first time.

The evening view of Miraflores District, Lima Peru landscape by the coast getty

3. Coastal Montenegro

Montenegro is another European destination singled out by the travel advisers, particularly for those seeking Adriatic scenery, historic towns and a luxury holiday experience.

The small Balkan country combines a rugged coastline with medieval settlements, mountainous landscapes and secluded bays. Its compact geography makes it possible to experience coastal towns, outdoor activities and historic sites within a relatively short trip.

According to Forbes, travel adviser Niraj Lal identified Montenegro as a place where visitors can still find a sense of discovery along Europe's increasingly popular Mediterranean coast.

The country's luxury accommodation options have also expanded. The article highlights developments including One&Only Portonovi and the reopening of Aman Sveti Stefan in 2026 after a five-year closure.

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What to experience: Take a boat trip around the Bay of Kotor, explore the UNESCO-listed Old Town of Kotor and visit the Luštica Peninsula for coastal scenery.

Best suited for: Couples, families, sailing enthusiasts and travellers looking for a Mediterranean holiday combining history, beaches and upscale accommodation.

Kotor bay and Old Town from Lovcen Mountain. Montenegro. getty

4. Bangkok and northern Thailand

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Thailand remains a popular international destination, but the recommendation for 2027 is to combine its bustling capital with the quieter landscapes and cultural attractions of the north.

Bangkok offers street food, temples, markets, shopping and a lively urban atmosphere. Northern Thailand, meanwhile, provides a different pace, with mountainous scenery, distinctive temples and opportunities to explore local traditions.

OvationNetwork adviser Kara Bebell recommended combining the two rather than treating Bangkok or the northern region as a brief stop. The article specifically highlights Chiang Rai as an option for visitors interested in the countryside and cultural experiences beyond the capital.

This combination allows travellers to experience contrasting sides of the same country, from busy city streets to scenic rural surroundings.

What to experience: Take a street-food tour in Bangkok, visit its historic temples and markets, then spend several days exploring northern Thailand's landscapes and cultural attractions.

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Best suited for: First-time visitors to Southeast Asia, families, food enthusiasts and travellers who want both city experiences and nature.

Bangkok and northern Thailand

5. Egypt

Egypt features on the list for its extraordinary historical heritage and the development of its luxury tourism sector.

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Home to the pyramids of Giza, ancient temples and archaeological sites, Egypt offers visitors an opportunity to explore a civilisation whose monuments have attracted travellers for centuries.

The Forbes report cites growing interest in luxury Nile cruises as one reason the destination is attracting renewed attention. These cruises connect important historic destinations, including Luxor and Aswan, while offering travellers a different way to experience the country.

Another major attraction is the Grand Egyptian Museum near the Giza pyramid complex. The museum opened to the public in November 2025, following years of development, and features extensive collections spanning ancient Egyptian history, including the treasures of Tutankhamun.

For travellers who have postponed a visit, Egypt offers a combination of monumental architecture, museums, river journeys and guided archaeological experiences.

What to experience: Visit the Giza pyramids, explore the Grand Egyptian Museum and consider a Nile cruise linking Luxor and Aswan.

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Best suited for: History enthusiasts, archaeology lovers, cultural travellers and visitors seeking a luxury journey with historical significance.

Bedouins riding on camels, pyramids on the background, Giza, Egypt. getty

6. Ireland

Ireland is another destination to watch in 2027, with international sporting attention expected to focus on the country when the Ryder Cup returns.

The golf tournament is scheduled to take place at Adare Manor in County Limerick from 13 to 19 September 2027. It will be the first time Ireland has hosted the Ryder Cup since 2006, making the event a major draw for golf fans and visitors planning trips around the competition.

Beyond golf, Ireland offers historic cities, literary landmarks, dramatic coastlines and traditional villages. Dublin is home to Trinity College and the Book of Kells, while the Guinness Storehouse is among the capital's best-known visitor attractions.

Travellers can also venture beyond the city to discover the country's rural landscapes and Atlantic coastline.

What to experience: Attend the Ryder Cup if tickets and travel arrangements permit, explore Dublin's historic attractions and visit the Cliffs of Moher for views of the Atlantic.

Best suited for: Golf fans, couples, families, groups of friends and travellers interested in history and countryside escapes.

Shoppers on Grafton Street. Dublin, Ireland getty

7. The Pantanal at Caiman, Brazil

Brazil's Pantanal wetlands complete the list, offering a different kind of holiday for travellers more interested in wildlife and conservation than conventional city breaks.

The Pantanal is widely recognised as the world's largest tropical wetland and is known for its rich biodiversity. Its rivers, grasslands and seasonally flooded plains provide habitat for jaguars, caimans, capybaras and numerous bird species.

The Forbes report specifically recommends Caiman, a conservation and ecotourism destination in the Pantanal. It highlights the work of Onçafari, an organisation involved in wildlife research and conservation, including efforts to make jaguar observation more accessible while supporting protection initiatives.

Visitors can experience the wetland through guided wildlife excursions and other outdoor activities. The landscape changes with the seasons, so planning around water levels and wildlife conditions can influence the experience.

What to experience: Join a guided jaguar-tracking excursion, explore waterways by canoe and experience the wetlands with local guides and conservation specialists.

Best suited for: Wildlife photographers, experienced safari travellers, nature enthusiasts and families with older children.

The Pantanal at Caiman, Brazil

The destinations highlighted by Forbes reflect several different travel interests for 2027. Some are attracting attention because of major sporting events, including the Pan American Games in Lima and the Ryder Cup in Ireland. Others appeal through their cultural heritage, luxury hospitality, outdoor adventures or wildlife experiences.

The list also offers alternatives to trips centred exclusively on major tourist landmarks. Travellers can combine Peru's capital with a visit to Machu Picchu, explore northern Thailand after Bangkok, or venture into Brazil's wetlands for a wildlife-focused holiday.