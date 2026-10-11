Regina Daniels breaks silence after months away, reveals why she celebrated 25th birthday in a wheelchair (video)
Regina Daniels says a health problem that began as minor left her struggling to walk for several months.
The actress said her condition worsened after a Children’s Day carnival she hosted and described experiencing severe pain.
Daniels says her recovery has made significant progress but has not disclosed her diagnosis or treatment.
Nollywood actress and mother of two, Regina Daniels has opened up about the health challenges that left her struggling to walk for several months, explaining why she celebrated her 25th birthday in a wheelchair.
The Nigerian actress shared the update in a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, October 10, 2026, as she addressed questions from fans about her prolonged absence from social media.
According to the actress, her condition started as a minor health problem but gradually worsened, leaving her unable to move freely and, at times, unable to walk.
She explained that she had been dealing with the condition for months before it became more serious following the last public event she hosted, a Children’s Day carnival.
“I know many of you may be surprised to see me in a wheelchair. Well, welcome to another chapter of my life. For several months now. I lost my freedom to move around as I please. It started as something minor, very minor. But eventually led to this. After the last public gathering, I hosted my children's day carnival. It's been one test after another,” she said.
The actress added that she had undergone repeated medical tests as she tried to understand and manage her condition.
“That I jokingly started calling myself a lab rat. The pain became excruciating. Sometimes I find myself walking well and sometimes I just can't move, I cried,” she added.
She also spoke about the emotional difficulty of depending on other people to help her with basic movements, saying she had turned to God for healing during the difficult period.
“I looked on to God for his divine healing. Tell me how else, to completely break me, that's so full of life other than being completely dependent on Something or someone to make the tiniest step,” she said.
Despite the challenges, Daniels said she had noticed significant improvement in her recovery, which encouraged her to speak publicly about her condition.
“Well, I'm sitting here today. In front of this camera, sharing this with y'all because there's been some really significant developments in my recovery. And I say, thank you, Lord,” she said.
However, the actress did not disclose the specific illness behind her condition.