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Davido praises Mahama’s humility after video of president dancing in church goes viral

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:37 - 12 October 2026
Davido
Davido
Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has praised Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama for his humility after a video showing the president dancing during a church service attracted widespread attention on social media.
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  • Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has praised President John Dramani Mahama for his humility after a video of the Ghanaian leader dancing during a church service went viral.

  • The footage shows Mahama joining worshippers to present his offering at the Assemblies of God Church, Ringway Gospel Centre.

  • The church visit followed Mahama’s return from Sunyani, where he had undertaken the Ahafo Region leg of his Resetting Ghana Tour.

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The footage captures Mahama worshipping alongside other congregants at the Assemblies of God Church, Ringway Gospel Centre, where he joined the queue to present his offering at the altar.

Dressed in a relaxed manner, the president appeared comfortable among fellow worshippers, moving rhythmically as he made his way forward. The moment offered social media users a glimpse of Mahama away from the formal settings typically associated with presidential duties.

READ MORE: Apple Music Top 20 Ghana (October 12): Kweku Smoke maintains No. 1 spot five weeks after ‘No Days Off’ release

According to a report published on Sunday, October 11, 2026, the church visit came shortly after Mahama returned from Sunyani, where he had undertaken the Ahafo Region leg of his Resetting Ghana Tour.

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The video soon caught the attention of Davido, who shared his thoughts on his Instagram Story, adding his voice to the growing online conversation about the president's conduct.

Davido praises Mahama

The Nigerian musician, known for international hits such as *Unavailable*, expressed his admiration in a brief message directed at the Ghanaian leader.

READ MORE: Watch emotional moment as Pres. Mahama grants man's wish to shake his hand in Goaso (video)

Davido wrote;

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@officialjdmahama so humble. A leader

His comment brought further attention to the viral footage, with the singer's endorsement adding to the online praise for Mahama's unassuming demeanour during the church service.

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