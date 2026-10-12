Davido praises Mahama’s humility after video of president dancing in church goes viral

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has praised Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama for his humility after a video showing the president dancing during a church service attracted widespread attention on social media.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has praised President John Dramani Mahama for his humility after a video of the Ghanaian leader dancing during a church service went viral.

The footage shows Mahama joining worshippers to present his offering at the Assemblies of God Church, Ringway Gospel Centre.

The church visit followed Mahama’s return from Sunyani, where he had undertaken the Ahafo Region leg of his Resetting Ghana Tour.

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The footage captures Mahama worshipping alongside other congregants at the Assemblies of God Church, Ringway Gospel Centre, where he joined the queue to present his offering at the altar.

Dressed in a relaxed manner, the president appeared comfortable among fellow worshippers, moving rhythmically as he made his way forward. The moment offered social media users a glimpse of Mahama away from the formal settings typically associated with presidential duties.

According to a report published on Sunday, October 11, 2026, the church visit came shortly after Mahama returned from Sunyani, where he had undertaken the Ahafo Region leg of his Resetting Ghana Tour.

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The video soon caught the attention of Davido, who shared his thoughts on his Instagram Story, adding his voice to the growing online conversation about the president's conduct.

Davido praises Mahama

The Nigerian musician, known for international hits such as *Unavailable*, expressed his admiration in a brief message directed at the Ghanaian leader.

Davido wrote;

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@officialjdmahama so humble. A leader