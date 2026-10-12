Apple Music Top 20 Ghana (October 12): Kweku Smoke maintains No. 1 spot five weeks after ‘No Days Off’ release

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke has taken over Apple Music’s Top 100: Ghana chart, occupying all 10 positions in the top half of the Top 20, according to the chart screenshots updated on October 12, 2026.

Kweku Smoke dominates Apple Music Ghana’s Top 20 chart on October 12, 2026, with 12 songs featuring in the rankings.

His collaboration with Lasmid, Faith, claims the number one spot, followed by Bra, Bombele and Survivor in second, third and fourth positions respectively.

Other artistes in the Top 20 include Black Sherif, Asake, Kofi Mole, Fameye, Davido, FOLA, Mayorkun, Blaqbonez and Kwesi Arthur.

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The rapper’s songs dominate the rankings, with 'Faith', featuring Lasmid, securing the number one position. His solo tracks 'Bra', 'Bombele;, 'Survivor' and 'Soul Healer' follow in second, third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

Kweku Smoke continues his strong showing with 'Hallelujah' at number six, while 'Mmereniho', featuring Diko, takes seventh place. 'Okwantunii' ranks eighth, followed by 'Power House', featuring Kwesi Arthur, at number nine. 'Life of a Hustler' rounds out the top 10.

The chart’s lower half features songs from several other Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes, including Black Sherif, Asake, Kofi Mole, Fameye, Davido, FOLA and Mayorkun.

Kweku Smoke’s 'BALOTELLI (SUPA)' appears at number 11, followed by 'No Days Off' at number 12. Davido, FOLA and Mayorkun’s 'B4 B4' takes the 13th position, while Asake and Blaqbonez’s 'IKEBE 3000' ranks 14th.

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Black Sherif appears twice in the remaining positions, with 'Jolie' at number 15 and 'Expresso' at number 20. Fameye’s 'Gen Z' sits at number 16, while Asake’s 'Forgiveness' occupies 17th place.

Kweku Smoke makes two further appearances in the chart’s final positions, with 'Set It Straight' at number 18 and 'Through the Pain' at number 19.

Apple Music Top 20 Ghana (October 12)

Top 20 songs on Apple Music Ghana

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The following rankings reflect the positions shown in the Apple Music Top 100: Ghana screenshots updated on October 12, 2026.

1. Faith — Kweku Smoke ft. Lasmid

2. Bra — Kweku Smoke

3. Bombele — Kweku Smoke

4. Survivor — Kweku Smoke

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5. Soul Healer — Kweku Smoke

6. Hallelujah — Kweku Smoke

7. Mmereniho — Kweku Smoke ft. Diko

8. Okwantunii — Kweku Smoke

9. Power House — Kweku Smoke ft. Kwesi Arthur

10. Life of a Hustler — Kweku Smoke

11. BALOTELLI (SUPA) — Kofi Mole

12. No Days Off — Kweku Smoke

13. B4 B4 — Davido, FOLA & Mayorkun

14. IKEBE 3000 — Asake & Blaqbonez

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15. Jolie — Black Sherif

16. Gen Z — Fameye

17. Forgiveness — Asake

18. Set It Straight — Kweku Smoke

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19. Through the Pain — Kweku Smoke

20. Expresso — Black Sherif

Apple Music Top 20 Ghana (October 12)