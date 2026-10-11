Young man gets his wish as Mahama grants handshake request in Goaso

Young man gets his wish as Mahama grants handshake request in Goaso

Watch emotional moment as Pres. Mahama grants man's wish to shake his hand in Goaso (video)

President John Dramani Mahama granted a young man's handshake request during his Resetting Ghana Tour engagement in Goaso, Ahafo Region on Saturday.

A young man’s request to shake hands with President John Dramani Mahama was granted during a public engagement in Goaso in the Ahafo Region on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

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President Mahama, one of my wish is to shake hands with you before I leave here

The encounter took place during the President’s Resetting Ghana Tour, a nationwide initiative aimed at bringing governance closer to the grassroots, inspecting ongoing infrastructure projects and engaging directly with citizens and traditional authorities.

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Mahama was in the Ahafo Region for a two-day working visit to inspect development projects, receive progress updates and discuss government policies intended to promote local economic growth.

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His itinerary included visits to a poultry, meat and feed processing facility in Bechem, the Tepa–Goaso Road project under the Big Push Infrastructure Development Programme, and the Ntontroso Bridge linking Acherensua, one of the region’s major food-producing areas.

Mahama also outlined government interventions covering road construction, economic recovery, healthcare, agriculture and preparations for Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary celebration.

He assured the chiefs and people of Ahafo that the region would receive its fair share of national development.

The tour concluded with a citizens’ engagement at the Victory Centre Assemblies of God Church in Goaso, where the President and his delegation briefed residents on development projects, received feedback on national initiatives and addressed community concerns.

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