Pope Leo XIV to undergo lung surgery in coming days

Pope Leo XIV will undergo lung surgery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital to remove a localized nodule. The 71-year-old pontiff's November tour remains scheduled.

Pope Leo XIV is set to undergo lung surgery in the coming days after doctors discovered an early, well-localised nodule during a medical check-up.

The Vatican says the operation will take place at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, with the 71-year-old pontiff expected to need about a week to recover.

Despite the planned surgery, the Pope has confirmed that his November visit to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru will go ahead as scheduled.

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Pope Leo XIV is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days after doctors discovered a nodule in his lung during a medical examination.

The 71-year-old pontiff disclosed the development during his weekly Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square in Rome on Sunday, saying his medical team had recommended an operation.

“The doctors found an early, well-localised nodule on my lung,” he told the gathering, adding that the doctors believed it was appropriate to intervene and that he had agreed to the procedure.

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He reassured pilgrims that the mass was well-contained and had been detected at an early stage.

Matteo Bruni, spokesperson for the Holy See Press Office, said the operation was scheduled for the first days of the following week. He added that the Pope was expected to need about a week to recover.

Vatican News, the Holy See’s news portal, reported that the procedure would take place at Gemelli Hospital in Rome. The hospital has a special suite for the Pope, established after the 1981 assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II.

News of the planned surgery prompted messages of support from several world leaders.

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her personal solidarity with the pontiff as he prepared for the procedure. Italian President Sergio Mattarella also wished him a peaceful recovery and a full return to health.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog similarly wished Pope Leo XIV a full and speedy recovery.

The announcement comes nearly a year and a half after Leo succeeded Pope Francis, who also experienced lung-related health problems that required hospital treatment.

At the end of Sunday's prayer, Leo thanked those who had shown him spiritual support and said he was entrusting himself to their prayers.

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Despite the planned surgery, the Pope confirmed that his scheduled November visit to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru would still go ahead.

Archbishop of Montevideo Daniel Sturla said preparations for the visit would continue with greater enthusiasm and called for prayers for the pontiff’s recovery.

Born Robert Francis Prevost, Pope Leo XIV is the 267th occupant of the papal throne and the first US citizen to become pope. He was ordained in 1982 and spent several years as a missionary in Peru, where he worked with marginalised communities.

According to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), a lung nodule is a small lump of tissue that may be detected through a chest X-ray or CT scan. Most lung nodules do not cause symptoms.