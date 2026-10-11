UG, KNUST postpone 2026/2027 reopening amid GAUA strike

UG and KNUST have postponed the reopening of the 2026/2027 academic year due to the ongoing GAUA strike disrupting university administration. Read details.

The University of Ghana and KNUST have postponed the reopening of the 2026/2027 academic year amid disruptions linked to the ongoing GAUA strike.

UG’s reopening, initially scheduled for October 12, has been postponed, while KNUST has indefinitely postponed its October 13 reopening.

UG students have been urged to complete their online academic registration, with both universities expected to announce revised reopening dates in due course.

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The University of Ghana (UG) and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have postponed the reopening of the 2026/2027 academic year amid an ongoing strike by the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA).

The University of Ghana, in a notice dated October 10, 2026, announced that its reopening, initially scheduled for Monday, October 12, had been postponed, with a new date to be communicated in due course.

KNUST, on the other hand, announced on Friday, October 9, that it had indefinitely postponed its reopening, which was scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, citing the impact of the ongoing GAUA strike on the university’s operations and administration.

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Although the University of Ghana did not explicitly state a reason for its postponement in the notice, the announcement comes amid disruptions to administrative services caused by the industrial action. The strike has affected student registration and other administrative processes at the university

Despite the postponement, the University of Ghana has urged students to continue with their online academic registration using the procedure outlined in an earlier communication.

Management said completing the registration process would help students secure their places for classes and remain eligible to participate in the random bed allocation exercise, which is expected to be conducted soon.

The university expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the decision and appealed to students to remain patient as arrangements are made for reopening.

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KNUST postpones reopening indefinitely

KNUST’s management said its decision was necessary because of the ongoing strike by GAUA and its impact on the university’s effective operations and administration.

In its October 9 statement, the university advised students, parents, guardians and other stakeholders to take note of the postponement.

Management also expressed regret over the inconvenience and said further updates on a revised reopening date would be communicated in due course.

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GAUA strike disrupts university administration

The GAUA strike has disrupted administrative services at public universities, including student registration and admission-related processes.

At the University of Ghana, management had earlier apologised to Level 100 and continuing students over difficulties with online registration, attributing the challenges to the ongoing industrial action.

With both universities postponing their scheduled reopening dates, students have been asked to follow official university communication channels for further updates.