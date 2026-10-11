NPP directs parliamentary aspirants to stop all campaign activities

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) orders all parliamentary aspirants to cease campaign activities immediately or face disciplinary action and disqualification.

The NPP has directed all prospective parliamentary aspirants, their agents and supporters to immediately stop campaign activities ahead of the party’s parliamentary selection process.

The ban covers campaign posters, rallies, constituency tours, inducements to delegates and paid media or social media promotions.

The party warns that violators could face disciplinary action that may affect their eligibility to contest, while the timetable and guidelines for the parliamentary process will be announced later.

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The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed all prospective parliamentary aspirants, their agents and supporters to immediately cease all campaign activities ahead of the party’s parliamentary selection process.

In a directive signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP said it had received complaints that some members aspiring to contest parliamentary seats had begun campaigning in various constituencies.

The party described the activities as contrary to its regulations and Code of Conduct, warning that they could create an uneven playing field and undermine party unity and discipline.

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The directive requires all prospective parliamentary aspirants to stop activities intended to solicit support, including mounting campaign posters, billboards, banners and other branded materials.

It also prohibits the organisation of rallies, meetings with polling station executives and constituency tours intended to promote a prospective candidate.

The party further warned aspirants against distributing items or offering other inducements to delegates and party members, as well as running paid media and social media advertisements to promote their candidacies.

The NPP also cautioned party officers at the polling station, electoral area, constituency, regional and national levels, including TESCON, against promoting any parliamentary aspirant on social media platforms such as Facebook, X and Instagram.

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According to the directive, party officers are also prohibited from enabling what the party described as premature parliamentary campaign activities.

The NPP warned that anyone who fails to comply with the directive would face disciplinary action under the party’s procedures, adding that violations could affect their eligibility to contest in the parliamentary primaries.

The party said it would announce the timetable and guidelines for its parliamentary processes in due course.

It has also directed constituency and regional executives to ensure strict compliance with the directive within their respective jurisdictions.

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