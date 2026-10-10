Ghanaians in Johannesburg, Durban urged to avoid protest areas

Ghana's High Commission in Pretoria urges Ghanaians in Johannesburg and Durban to avoid protest areas, limit non-essential travel, and stay vigilant.

Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria has warned citizens in Johannesburg, Durban and surrounding areas about reported protests and potential security risks.

Ghanaians have been advised to avoid protest sites, limit non-essential travel and monitor official security and traffic updates.

Citizens are urged to report threats or violence to the police, contact the High Commission if they need

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The Ghana High Commission in Pretoria has cautioned Ghanaian nationals living, working or travelling in Johannesburg, Durban and surrounding areas in South Africa to exercise heightened vigilance amid reports of ongoing protests.

In an advisory dated October 10, 2026, the High Commission warned that the demonstrations could disrupt public movement and pose security risks, including traffic congestion, road closures, restricted movement and possible confrontations between protesters and law enforcement authorities.

According to the advisory, multiple protests have been reported in the central business districts (CBDs) of Johannesburg and Durban, with demonstrators in Johannesburg expected to converge on the Constitutional Court.

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The High Commission has urged Ghanaians in the affected areas to avoid protest locations, large gatherings and places experiencing public disturbances.

It also advised citizens to limit non-essential travel to the affected CBDs until the situation stabilises and to anticipate possible road closures by using alternative routes where necessary.

The mission further encouraged Ghanaians to monitor local news, official traffic updates and security advisories issued by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and relevant municipal authorities.

Citizens have also been advised to avoid confrontations with protesters, refrain from activities that could expose them to unnecessary risks, and remain in regular contact with family members and community leaders, particularly when travelling through affected areas.

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The High Commission urged anyone facing threats, intimidation or violence to report such incidents to the nearest police station and notify the mission if consular assistance is required.

It also called on members of the Ghanaian community to remain calm, exercise restraint and comply with lawful instructions from South African security and law enforcement authorities.