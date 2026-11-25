A look back at Cristiano Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or voting history reveals a strong loyalty to his Real Madrid teammates like Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, while notably snubbing long-time rival Lionel Messi.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has consistently made his mark on football's biggest individual award, not only through his performances on the pitch but also through his participation in the voting process.

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The Portuguese superstar, who won the prestigious award five times during his career, served as a voter on two occasions, selecting players for both the main Ballon d’Or award and the Young Talent of the Year category.

Ronaldo first participated in the voting between 2010 and 2015, when he was eligible to vote as captain of the Portugal national team. He returned in 2021 to cast his selections for the Young Talent of the Year award, a category reserved for players aged under 21.

The voting system required each jury member to select three players in order of preference, awarding five points to their first choice, three points to their second and one point to their third.

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A review of Ronaldo's selections reveals a noticeable pattern, with several of his former Real Madrid teammates regularly featuring among his preferred choices.

Former Madrid stars Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema were particularly prominent, with Bale appearing in three consecutive voting editions between 2013 and 2015.

Cristiano Ronaldo never voted for Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

One of the most interesting details from Ronaldo's voting history is that he never selected his long-time rival, Lionel Messi, among his choices for the Ballon d'Or.

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Although Ronaldo rarely recognised players from Barcelona in his selections, he made an exception in 2010 when he placed Spanish midfielder Xavi Hernández at the top of his list.

At the time, Xavi was a central figure in Pep Guardiola's Barcelona team and had recently helped Spain win the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Ronaldo did not participate in the voting in 2011 and 2012 but returned in 2013, 2014 and 2015, with Real Madrid players dominating his selections.

His final recorded participation came in 2021 when he voted for the Young Talent of the Year award.

Cristiano Ronaldo's complete Ballon d'Or voting history

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Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is presented with the 2015 Ballon d'Or, the third time he has won the award UEFA / Twitter

The following is a breakdown of Ronaldo's selections for the main Ballon d'Or award:

Year First choice Second choice Third choice 2010 Xavi Hernández Iker Casillas Wesley Sneijder 2011 Did not vote — — 2012 Did not vote — — 2013 Radamel Falcao Gareth Bale Mesut Özil 2014 Sergio Ramos Gareth Bale Karim Benzema 2015 Karim Benzema James Rodríguez Gareth Bale

Cristiano Ronaldo's Young Talent of the Year votes

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo also participated in the 2021 Young Talent of the Year voting, selecting three promising footballers who impressed during the period.

His choices were:

Position Player First choice Mason Greenwood Second choice Nuno Mendes Third choice Giovanni Reyna

Ronaldo's voting record offers an interesting insight into how the Portuguese forward viewed some of football's outstanding performers during his time as a Ballon d'Or jury member.