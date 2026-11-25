Pep Guardiola has called on the Portuguese Football Federation to ensure Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the national team with dignity, insisting an iconic career should not end in controversy.

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called on the Portuguese Football Federation to ensure Cristiano Ronaldo receives a fitting farewell from the national team, insisting that one of football's greatest players should not be allowed to end his international career amid disagreements or misunderstandings.

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Guardiola believes Ronaldo's extraordinary contribution to Portuguese football deserves recognition beyond any recent tensions, urging both the player and the country's football authorities to make an effort to bring his international journey to a respectful conclusion.

Speaking to Romário's media platform, the Spanish coach stressed that Ronaldo should be allowed to leave the national team with the appreciation and celebration his achievements deserve.

“The Portuguese Football Federation must ensure a dignified end to Cristiano Ronaldo's career,” Guardiola said.

“Both sides need to make an effort to guarantee a fitting farewell.”

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The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager added that Portugal should not allow Ronaldo's international career to conclude in an atmosphere of uncertainty or conflict.

“Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't leave the Portuguese national team in this manner. They can't let him go like this,” he stated.

Guardiola highlighted Ronaldo's importance to Portugal, describing him as a figure whose influence extends beyond his individual achievements to the generations of players who have followed his career.

The 40-year-old forward has been one of the defining figures in Portuguese football, leading the national team through several major tournaments and helping the country secure its first major international trophy at Euro 2016.

According to Guardiola, those contributions should not be overshadowed by disagreements involving individuals or events towards the end of Ronaldo's career.

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“He's been an incredibly important figure, not only for himself and Portugal, but for future generations of Portuguese players,” Guardiola said.

“They must understand that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to leave on his own terms.”

He further insisted that the situation should be addressed, regardless of whether the disagreement directly concerns him.

“There are exceptional players, and Cristiano Ronaldo is one of them; therefore, this situation must be rectified,” he added.

“Whether they rectify it or not isn't my concern, but they absolutely must.”

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Guardiola argued that Ronaldo's legacy should be judged by his achievements over an extraordinary career rather than by a disagreement or misunderstanding during its final stages.

He believes Portugal should organize a farewell that allows Ronaldo to experience the appreciation of supporters while also encouraging the forward to take the initiative in moving beyond any past tensions.

“What he's achieved in the world of football deserves a different ending,” Guardiola said.

“There should be a celebration where he feels the love of his countrymen, and he, in turn, must also take the initiative and say, 'Let's turn the page on the past.'"

The Spanish tactician warned against allowing a short period of controversy to define a career built over decades.

“An entire career shouldn't be judged based on a month or two, or because of a disagreement or misunderstanding with one or two individuals.”

“There are careers filled with achievements that deserve to be preserved and defended.”

To reinforce his argument, Guardiola pointed to the importance of giving legendary footballers the opportunity to end their careers with dignity and recognition.

He said players who have reached the highest level of the sport deserve to receive a proper farewell because of everything they have contributed to football.

“Great players, those who were truly at the pinnacle of their game, deserve to leave through the front door,” he said.

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“Firstly, because they earned it through everything they gave to the sport; football itself owes them this recognition.”

Guardiola also explained that the way legendary players end their careers can inspire children who are beginning their own football journeys.

“And secondly, for the sake of the children taking their first steps on the pitch, who might say, 'I want to end my career like Romário, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Paolo Maldini, or any of the other greats throughout history.'"

“That's how it should be.”

Ronaldo remains one of the most influential players in the history of the Portuguese national team. He captained Portugal to victory at Euro 2016 and the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019, while becoming the country's all-time leading goalscorer.

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His international career has spanned multiple generations of Portuguese footballers, making him a central figure in the national team's modern history.