The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has rejected the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to reinstate Senegal as AFCON 2025 champions, citing procedural concerns and promising to pursue every remaining legal avenue.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that reinstated Senegal as champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), insisting it will pursue all available legal avenues to challenge the decision.

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In an official statement issued on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, the Moroccan football governing body confirmed that it had taken note of the CAS decision delivered in Lausanne, Switzerland, following an appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against an earlier ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeals Committee.

However, Morocco questioned aspects of the arbitration proceedings, arguing that some of its key submissions were not adequately considered before the final decision was reached.

One of the federation's major concerns centers on what it described as communication between German arbitrator Ulrich Haas and the president of the Senegalese Football Federation, reportedly 48 hours before the ruling was delivered.

The FRMF expressed surprise that its request for the appropriate legal consequences to be considered over the alleged communication was not addressed.

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In its statement, the Moroccan federation said the issue raised concerns about the integrity and credibility of the arbitration process.

Beyond its concerns about the arbitration proceedings, Morocco also argued that the CAS ruling failed to consider recent positions adopted by FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) regarding players leaving the field of play without the referee's permission.

The federation maintained that the issue carries disciplinary implications and should have been properly considered in determining the outcome of the dispute surrounding the AFCON 2025 final.

The latest position represents another development in the controversy that has surrounded the tournament's final, following CAS's decision to overturn the CAF Appeal Board ruling and reinstate the earlier decision of the CAF Disciplinary Board.

Despite the setback, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has made it clear that it is not prepared to abandon its challenge against the CAS ruling.

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In its official statement, the federation declared:

"Accordingly, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation confirms its intention to pursue all available legal avenues to appeal the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

Morocco's response means the dispute surrounding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final could continue beyond the latest CAS verdict.