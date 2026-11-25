The Ghana cedi has remained unchanged against the US dollar but weakened against the pound sterling and euro in the Bank of Ghana's latest exchange rates for Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

The dollar remained unchanged, with buying and selling rates at GH¢11.8441 and GH¢11.8559 respectively.

The pound rose by GH¢0.1101 in its buying rate and GH¢0.1102 in its selling rate.

The euro's buying rate increased by GH¢0.0911, while its selling rate went up by GH¢0.0912.

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The central bank's figures show that the dollar's buying rate remained at GH¢11.8441, while its selling rate stayed at GH¢11.8559, the same levels recorded on Tuesday, 24 November.

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The pound sterling, however, recorded an increase against the cedi. Its buying rate rose from GH¢15.4222 to GH¢15.5323, representing an increase of GH¢0.1101. The selling rate also moved up from GH¢15.4388 to GH¢15.5490, a rise of GH¢0.1102.

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The euro followed a similar trend, with its buying rate increasing from GH¢12.9067 to GH¢12.9978. This represents a rise of GH¢0.0911.

Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest Bank of Ghana rates

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Its selling rate also climbed from GH¢12.9184 to GH¢13.0096, an increase of GH¢0.0912.

The latest figures mean that customers buying foreign currency through commercial banks will pay more cedis for the pound and euro than they did in the previous published rates. However, the dollar's quoted buying and selling rates have remained stable.

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The Bank of Ghana explained that the exchange rates are based on the average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Tuesday, 24 November 2026.

Latest BoG rates for November 25:

Currency Buying rate (GH¢) Selling rate (GH¢) US dollar 11.8441 11.8559 Pound sterling 15.5323 15.5490 Euro 12.9978 13.0096