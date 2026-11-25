Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest BoG rates for November 25
The dollar remained unchanged, with buying and selling rates at GH¢11.8441 and GH¢11.8559 respectively.
The pound rose by GH¢0.1101 in its buying rate and GH¢0.1102 in its selling rate.
The euro's buying rate increased by GH¢0.0911, while its selling rate went up by GH¢0.0912.
The central bank's figures show that the dollar's buying rate remained at GH¢11.8441, while its selling rate stayed at GH¢11.8559, the same levels recorded on Tuesday, 24 November.
The pound sterling, however, recorded an increase against the cedi. Its buying rate rose from GH¢15.4222 to GH¢15.5323, representing an increase of GH¢0.1101. The selling rate also moved up from GH¢15.4388 to GH¢15.5490, a rise of GH¢0.1102.
The euro followed a similar trend, with its buying rate increasing from GH¢12.9067 to GH¢12.9978. This represents a rise of GH¢0.0911.
Its selling rate also climbed from GH¢12.9184 to GH¢13.0096, an increase of GH¢0.0912.
The latest figures mean that customers buying foreign currency through commercial banks will pay more cedis for the pound and euro than they did in the previous published rates. However, the dollar's quoted buying and selling rates have remained stable.
The Bank of Ghana explained that the exchange rates are based on the average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Tuesday, 24 November 2026.
Latest BoG rates for November 25:
Currency
Buying rate (GH¢)
Selling rate (GH¢)
US dollar
11.8441
11.8559
Pound sterling
15.5323
15.5490
Euro
12.9978
13.0096
Source: Bank of Ghana.
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