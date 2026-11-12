'The Big Six' missing from new Ghana Cedi notes as Kwame Nkrumah reigns
The Bank of Ghana has unveiled a new generation of banknotes under its Heritage Series, introducing redesigned currency that places renewed emphasis on the country's historical figures, institutions, and national identity.
However, one notable observation from the newly introduced currency is the absence of five members of Ghana's famous Big Six, with Dr Kwame Nkrumah emerging as the only member of the independence-era group to feature on the new banknotes.
The Big Six are widely recognized for their role in Ghana's struggle for independence from British colonial rule.
The group comprised Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Edward Akufo-Addo, Ebenezer Ako-Adjei, Joseph Boakye Danquah, Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey, and William Ofori Atta.
Although all six personalities are historically associated with the independence movement, their individual contributions and the extent of their roles have remained subjects of public discussion.
Some Ghanaians have argued that Nkrumah played the most decisive role in the fight for independence and therefore deserves greater recognition, while others maintain that the contributions of the remaining members should also be acknowledged.
The Bank of Ghana, however, has not publicly provided an explanation specifically addressing the absence of the other five members from the new Heritage Series.
Under the redesigned currency, Dr Kwame Nkrumah is the only personality from the Big Six whose image remains featured, appearing prominently on the new GH¢200 banknote.
The development is likely to renew conversations about how Ghana's historical figures are recognized and represented through national symbols, particularly the country's currency.
Achimota School makes history on new Ghana cedi notes
Meanwhile, Achimota School has earned a historic place in Ghana's currency by becoming the first senior high school to feature on a Ghanaian banknote.
Popularly known as Motown, the prestigious institution appears on the reverse side of the new GH¢5 banknote.
The front of the denomination features the portrait of renowned educationist Dr. James Emman Kwegyir Aggrey, whose historical association with Achimota School provides a connection between the two sides of the note.
The inclusion of the school forms part of the Bank of Ghana's approach to connecting prominent historical personalities with institutions and symbols associated with their contributions to the country.
Old Ghana cedi notes remain legal tender
Despite the introduction of the Heritage Series, the Bank of Ghana has assured the public that existing Ghana cedi banknotes will remain valid and continue circulating alongside the newly redesigned notes.
The new currency is scheduled to enter circulation on December 1, 2026.
Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama has also assured the public that there is no need to rush to exchange existing banknotes for the new series.
The introduction of the Heritage Series therefore represents a redesign of Ghana's currency rather than an immediate withdrawal of the existing banknotes.
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