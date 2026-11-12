DDC26 announces speakers to headline Ghana's largest design conference

"We chose speakers our community already looks up to and wants to learn from directly," said Daniel Ampofo, Founder and President of dEX Ghana Foundation. "Every one of them has built something real. Their work shows that design from this continent can be ethical, ambitious and commercially strong at the same time."Beyond the main stage, speakers will lead workshops and masterclasses across three breakout rooms, and several will take part in speed mentoring sessions with emerging designers and students.Workshops and masterclasses are open to Pro and Full Experience pass holders and are limited by room capacity. Passes are available at ticket.dexghana.org.