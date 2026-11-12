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DDC26 announces speakers to headline Ghana's largest design conference

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 10:45 - 12 November 2026
DDC26 announces speakers to headline Ghana's largest design conference
Designers, founders and creative leaders from Ghana and the diaspora join the dEX Design Conference at the National Theatre of Ghana
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dEX Ghana Foundation has announced the speakers for DDC26, the seventh dEX Design Conference. The conference runs from 12 to 14 November 2026 at the National Theatre of Ghana under the theme Sustainable Design for People, Planet and Profit.

Day 1 (People): Headlined by Daniel Ampofo (Founder & President, dEX Ghana Foundation), Day 1 brings together notable leaders across fashion, spatial design, media, UX, and industrial education, including Aisha Ayensu (Christie Brown), Constance Swaniker (DTI Africa), Rachael Tachie-Menson (Author Digital Labs), and Stefania Manfreda (Lokko House).

Day 2 (Planet): Anchored by architect DK Osseo-Asare (Low Design Office / Penn State), Day 2 features visionary practice leaders across sustainable manufacturing, environmental storytelling, circular fashion, and eco-conscious design including Travis Obeng-Casper (Ajabeng), Ama Adi-Dako Seidu (Big Fat African Development), Yayra Agbofah (The Revival), and Makafui Awuku (Mckingtorch).Day 3 (Profit): Keynoted by Kwabena Owusu-Adjei (Thirdway Capital / Kenten), Day 3 convenes prominent figures across venture investment, broadcasting, creative strategy, photography, interior architecture, and digital transformation, including KKD, Francis Osei-Owusu, Nana Kofi Asihene, Audrey Forson (Tekura), and Bernard Sokpe (Jambo Spaces).

"We chose speakers our community already looks up to and wants to learn from directly," said Daniel Ampofo, Founder and President of dEX Ghana Foundation. "Every one of them has built something real. Their work shows that design from this continent can be ethical, ambitious and commercially strong at the same time."Beyond the main stage, speakers will lead workshops and masterclasses across three breakout rooms, and several will take part in speed mentoring sessions with emerging designers and students.Workshops and masterclasses are open to Pro and Full Experience pass holders and are limited by room capacity. Passes are available at ticket.dexghana.org.

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DDC26 announces speakers to headline Ghana's largest design conference
Lifestyle
12.11.2026
DDC26 announces speakers to headline Ghana's largest design conference

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