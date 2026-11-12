Manchester United reveal why Michael Carrick has been sacked

Manchester United have officially parted ways with head coach Michael Carrick following a disappointing start to the 2026/27 Premier League season. Despite guiding the team to a third-place finish last term, the club deemed a change necessary to meet their ambitions.

Manchester United have officially confirmed the departure of Michael Carrick as their men's first-team head coach, citing a disappointing start to the 2026/27 season as the reason behind the decision.

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In an official statement, the Premier League giants announced that Carrick had left his position after returning to Old Trafford in January 2026 and guiding the team to a third-place finish in the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Despite his departure, Manchester United acknowledged Carrick's impressive contribution last season, highlighting his remarkable record during the final stages of the campaign.

The former midfielder won 12 of the 17 remaining Premier League matches after taking charge in January, helping the Red Devils secure third place. The club also revealed that Manchester United accumulated the highest number of points in the Premier League during that period.

However, his impressive achievements last season were not enough to guarantee him a longer stay at Old Trafford, with the club pointing to the team's disappointing start to the new campaign.

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Explaining the decision, Manchester United admitted that parting ways with Carrick was extremely difficult but insisted that a change in leadership was necessary to achieve the club's ambitions.

"After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions," Manchester United stated.

The club also took the opportunity to pay tribute to Carrick, describing him as a Manchester United legend and praising the professionalism and dedication he demonstrated throughout his time at the club.

"Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered," the statement added.

Manchester United further confirmed that they intend to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible as they look to get their season back on track.

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Carrick's departure comes after a promising spell in charge last season, with his 12 victories in 17 league matches initially raising expectations about his future at the club.