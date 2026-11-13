Full list of 8 personalities, landmarks, and symbols featured on new heritage Ghana cedi notes

Ghana has unveiled its new Heritage Cedi Series, featuring eight prominent national figures, historical landmarks, and symbolic Adinkra emblems on banknotes entering circulation in December 2026.

Long before Ghana adopted the Cedi as its official currency, people in the Gold Coast, now Ghana, used different items to buy and sell goods.

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Cowry shells, gold dust, and silver coins were among the common forms of payment, each playing an important role in trade and commerce.

Interestingly, the names of two familiar Ghanaian currency denominations, the Cedi and Pesewa, can be traced to this history.

During the colonial era, the British West African pound became the official currency before Ghana introduced its own Ghanaian pound following independence in 1957.

On July 19, 1965, the country took another major step by replacing the Ghanaian pound with the cedi and pesewa, moving away from the colonial monetary system.

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The evolution of Ghana's currency continued, with the Bank of Ghana introducing a new currency series in 2007, which remained in circulation until the latest changes.

Now, in 2026, the Bank of Ghana is giving the country's currency a new identity through the introduction of the Heritage Cedi Series, which celebrates eight notable Ghanaian personalities and their contributions to national development.

President John Dramani Mahama officially unveiled the new banknote series at the Bank of Ghana's Bank Square headquarters in Accra on Thursday.

The Heritage Cedi notes feature eight prominent Ghanaian personalities on their front designs, while the reverse sides showcase important landmarks and historical sites across the country.

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Each denomination also carries a traditional Adinkra symbol representing a particular national value, achievement, or cultural belief.

The new banknotes are expected to enter circulation on December 1, 2026, and will be used alongside the existing notes, which will remain legal tender.

Each denomination has a distinct theme, ranging from commerce and education to justice, peace, nationalism, and sovereignty.

The reverse of each note also features a QR code, while the decorative borders draw inspiration from traditional kente patterns.

Here is a closer look at the eight personalities, landmarks, and Adinkra symbols featured on Ghana's new Heritage Cedi notes, including the significance of each denomination.

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READ ALSO: Achimota School becomes only senior high school in Ghana featured on cedi note

1. GH¢1: Agnes Oforiwa Tagoe-Quarcoopome (Commerce)

GH¢1: Agnes Oforiwa Tagoe-Quarcoopome (Commerce)

The grey GH¢1 banknote honors Agnes Oforiwa Tagoe-Quarcoopome (1913–1997), an Accra-based market woman and trader remembered for her support for Kwame Nkrumah's independence campaign.

The reverse of the note features market women selling foodstuffs, highlighting the important contribution of women to commerce and the everyday trading activities that support Ghana's economy.

New GH¢1note

The accompanying Adinkra symbol is Bese Saka, meaning a sack of kola nuts. It represents abundance, wealth, unity, and commercial prosperity.

2. GH¢2: Cardinal Peter Dery (Religious Freedom)

GH¢2: Cardinal Peter Dery (Religious Freedom)

The orange-and-gold GH¢2 note features Cardinal Peter Poreku Dery (1918–2008), the former Catholic Archbishop of Tamale who became Ghana's first cardinal in 2006.

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The reverse showcases the Larabanga Mosque in the Savannah Region, a historic mud-and-timber structure widely regarded as one of the oldest mosques in West Africa.

News GH¢2 note

The Adinkra symbol featured on the note is Nyame Dua, meaning "tree of God." It represents God's presence, protection, and spiritual guidance.

3. GH¢5: Dr J.E.K. Aggrey (Education)

GH¢5: Dr J.E.K. Aggrey (Education)

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The blue GH¢5 banknote celebrates James Emman Kwegyir Aggrey (1875–1927), popularly known as Dr. J.E.K. Aggrey, one of Ghana's respected educationists and intellectuals.

The reverse features the clock-tower building of Achimota School in Accra, an institution he helped establish and which remains one of Ghana's prominent educational institutions.

News GH¢5 note

The Adinkra symbol is Nea Onnim No Sua A, Ohu, which means "one who does not know can know by learning." The symbol highlights the importance of education, knowledge, and lifelong learning.

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4. GH¢10: Justice Annie Jiagge (Justice and Equality)

GH¢10: Justice Annie Jiagge (Justice and Equality)

The green GH¢10 note honors Justice Annie Jiagge (1918–1996), a pioneering Ghanaian judge and women's rights advocate who made significant contributions to the advancement of justice and gender equality.

The reverse features the Supreme Court of Ghana, with the Martyrs of the Rule of Law monument standing in front of the building.

News GH¢10 note

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The Adinkra symbol on the note is Epa, meaning handcuffs. It represents law, justice, and the enforcement of legal principles.

5. GH¢20: Dr. Ephraim Amu (Arts and Entertainment)

GH¢20: Dr. Ephraim Amu (Arts and Entertainment)

The purple GH¢20 banknote features Dr. Ephraim Amu (1899–1995), a renowned Ghanaian composer, musicologist, and cultural figure whose work contributed significantly to the development of Ghanaian music and cultural expression.

The reverse showcases the National Theatre in Accra, an important centre for performing arts and cultural activities in Ghana. Its distinctive architecture, with a roof resembling a ship, makes it one of the capital's notable landmarks.

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New GH¢20 note

The accompanying Adinkra symbol is Dono, representing the traditional talking drum. It is associated with praise, goodwill, communication, and rhythm, reflecting the importance of music and cultural expression.

6. GH¢50: Theodosia Okoh (Nationalism)

GH¢50: Theodosia Okoh

The red-orange GH¢50 note celebrates Theodosia Okoh (1922–2015), the Ghanaian artist and designer who created the country's national flag.

The reverse features Jubilee House, the official seat of the President of Ghana. Its architectural design draws inspiration from the traditional Akan stool, which symbolizes authority and leadership.

New GH¢50 note

The Adinkra symbol featured on the note is Fawohodie, representing independence, freedom, and emancipation.

7. GH¢100: Kofi Annan (Peace)

GH¢100: Kofi Annan (Peace)

The turquoise GH¢100 banknote honors Kofi Annan (1938–2018), Ghana's internationally acclaimed diplomat and the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The reverse features the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra. The institution provides training and research for military personnel, police officers, and civilians involved in peacekeeping and conflict management across Africa.

New GH¢100 note

The Adinkra symbol on the note is Bi Nka Bi, meaning "no one should bite another." It promotes peace, harmony, restraint, and peaceful coexistence.

8. GH¢200: Dr Kwame Nkrumah (Sovereignty)

GH¢200: Dr Kwame Nkrumah (Sovereignty)

The pink-and-red GH¢200 banknote features Dr. Kwame Nkrumah (1909–1972), Ghana's first president and the leader who guided the country to independence from British colonial rule on March 6, 1957.

The reverse showcases the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra, which houses his mausoleum and statue in recognition of his contribution to Ghana's independence and development.

New GH¢20 note