Achimota breaks silence on historic recognition in new cedi banknotes

Achimota breaks silence on new banknotes, celebrates recognition of its historic figures

Achimota breaks silence on new banknotes, celebrates recognition of its historic figures

Achimota School has expressed immense pride following the feature of its iconic founders, alumni, and Administration Block on Ghana’s newly issued banknotes ahead of the school's upcoming centenary celebration.

Achimota School has welcomed its recognition on Ghana’s newly issued banknotes, describing the development as a moment of immense pride and a fitting tribute to the institution’s contribution to the country’s history.

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In a statement dated November 12th, issued by the Governing Board, Management, staff, students and the Old Achimotan Association, the school said the recognition reinforced its place in Ghana’s national story.

“It is a moment of immense pride for the entire Achimota community, as the nation's currency celebrates remarkable personalities and an iconic landmark connected to our school's rich heritage,” the statement said.

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Among the personalities recognised are Dr James Emman Kwegyir Aggrey, one of the school's founders, whose vision and commitment to education helped shape the institution, and Ghana’s first President and Prime Minister, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, an old student of the school.

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The statement also highlighted the contributions of Akora Ephraim Amu, a distinguished teacher at Achimota whose work in music, culture and education remains significant.

It further acknowledged Akora Theodosia Okoh, an accomplished old student who designed Ghana’s national flag, and Akora Annie Baeta-Jiagge, the Ghanaian lawyer, judge and women's rights activist who became the first woman in Ghana and the Commonwealth of Nations to serve as a judge.

The school's Administration Block, described as an iconic architectural landmark, is also featured among the recognitions.

Achimota said the inclusion of the personalities and landmark on the currency showed that its history was closely connected to the development of Ghana.

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“To have these remarkable connections to Achimota represented on Ghana's currency is a source of immense honour. It reinforces the fact that Achimota's story is deeply woven into the story of Ghana,” the statement added.