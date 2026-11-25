Ghana and midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi have missed out on final nominations at the 2026 CAF Awards in the Men’s National Team and Young Player of the Year categories, leaving Antoine Semenyo as the nation's remaining contender.

Midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi has also missed out on the final nominees for the Men’s Young Player of the Year award, leaving Ghana without representation in the two categories.

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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the finalists, with Cabo Verde, Morocco and Senegal making the final selection for the Men’s National Team of the Year award.

The three countries progressed ahead of Ghana and six other initial nominees, which included Algeria, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, South Africa and Tunisia.

Yirenkyi, meanwhile, failed to make the final three in the Young Player of the Year category. Côte d’Ivoire’s Yan Diomandé, Morocco’s Ayyoub Bouaddi and Senegal’s Ibrahim Mbaye secured places on the shortlist.

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The 20-year-old Ghanaian had been among 10 nominees following an impressive year for club and country. His performances at Danish side FC Nordsjælland earned him recognition before his move to English club Coventry City. He also made an impression with the Black Stars during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

CAF Awards

The 2026 CAF Awards ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, at the Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts, popularly known as the National Theatre, in Lagos, Nigeria.