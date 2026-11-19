CAF Awards 2026: Everything you need to know about voting process, categories and ceremony
The countdown to the CAF Awards 2026 is underway, with voting continuing to determine the continent's outstanding performers in men's and women's football ahead of the ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.
The awards, which recognise excellence across African football, will honour players, coaches, clubs, national teams and match officials in 18 categories.
The voting process is currently underway, with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) bringing together football stakeholders from across the continent to select this year's winners.
But how are the nominees selected, who is eligible to vote, and how are the winners determined?
Here is everything you need to know about the CAF Awards 2026 voting process, the categories and the ceremony.
When will the CAF Awards 2026 be held?
The CAF Awards 2026 ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at the Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts, popularly known as the National Theatre, in Lagos, Nigeria.
The event will bring together some of the biggest names in African football to celebrate achievements across the men's and women's game, as well as outstanding performances by match officials.
CAF Awards 2026 voting dates
Voting for the CAF Awards 2026 runs from November 5 to November 20, 2026.
CAF's 54 member associations and eligible clubs are participating in the process, with voting groups selecting and ranking their preferred nominees in the respective categories.
The votes are subsequently collated to determine the winners, with the process overseen by CAF and independently monitored by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
How are the CAF Awards nominees selected?
The nomination process begins with an assessment of performances by players, coaches, clubs and national teams during the eligibility period.
For the 2026 awards, performances are assessed from January 1 to September 15, 2026, although the assessment period for three women's categories has been extended to accommodate the CAF Women's Champions League held in Egypt.
CAF relies on a panel of football experts to identify individuals and teams deserving recognition for their achievements during the period under review.
The panel comprises technical specialists, experienced coaches, former players and media representatives.
Performances at both club and international levels are considered when assessing nominees, ensuring that achievements across different competitions contribute to the selection process.
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Who votes for the CAF Awards 2026 winners?
After the nominees are announced, the responsibility for selecting the winners moves to a wider voting body drawn from across African football.
The voting groups include:
National team coaches
National team captains
Representatives of CAF Member Associations
Eligible club coaches
Eligible club captains
Technical experts
Football journalists
The composition of the voting body may differ depending on the award category.
The system is designed to incorporate the opinions of individuals with experience, technical knowledge and a close understanding of football across the continent.
How are the CAF Awards winners determined?
Eligible voters are required to rank their preferred nominees in the relevant categories.
The selections are then collated to determine the eventual winners, with CAF administering the voting process and PwC providing independent monitoring to ensure the votes are properly recorded and counted.
The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Lagos on December 2, 2026.
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CAF Awards 2026: Full list of 18 categories
The CAF Awards 2026 will feature 18 categories, comprising seven men's awards, seven women's prizes and four officiating awards.
Men's categories
CAF Men's Player of the Year
CAF Men's Goalkeeper of the Year
CAF Men's Interclub Player of the Year
CAF Men's Coach of the Year
CAF Men's Young Player of the Year
CAF Men's National Team of the Year
CAF Men's Club of the Year
Women's categories
CAF Women's Player of the Year
CAF Women's Goalkeeper of the Year
CAF Women's Interclub Player of the Year
CAF Women's Coach of the Year
CAF Women's Young Player of the Year
CAF Women's National Team of the Year
CAF Women's Club of the Year
Refereeing categories
CAF Men's Referee of the Year
CAF Men's Assistant Referee of the Year
CAF Women's Referee of the Year
CAF Women's Assistant Referee of the Year
What to expect at the CAF Awards 2026
The December 2 ceremony in Lagos will bring the voting process to its conclusion, with Africa's leading footballers, coaches, clubs, national teams and match officials recognised for their achievements during the year.
With voting running until November 20, the final results will be determined by the eligible voting groups before the winners are unveiled at one of African football's biggest annual award events.
The CAF Awards continue to celebrate the continent's football excellence, recognising outstanding performances and contributions to the development of the game across Africa.