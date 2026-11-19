Ghana’s Black Challenge secured a quarter-final berth at the 2026 WAFF Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico following a convincing 3-1 victory over the United States. A double from Mohammed Mubarik and a goal from Hamza Mohammed set up an all-African clash against Egypt.

Ghana’s Black Challenge has secured a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 WAFF Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico after defeating the United States 3-1 in their Round of 16 clash.

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Mohammed Mubarik delivered a standout performance with a brace, while Hamza Mohammed also found the net to seal an impressive victory for the two-time African champions and keep their hopes of winning the global title alive.

The victory sets up a highly anticipated all-African quarter-final against Egypt on Thursday, November 19, at the San Martín Stadium in Mexico.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 pm Ghana time.

Ghana began their Group D campaign with a 2-0 defeat to former world champions Angola before playing out a 1-1 draw against Colombia.

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However, Stephen Richard Obeng’s side responded strongly in their final group match, thrashing Iraq 6-0 to secure second place behind Angola and book their place in the knockout stages.

The Black Challenge has continued to build on their success, defeating the United States in the Round of 16 and getting closer to their ultimate goal of winning the World Cup.

The quarter-final against Egypt will also rekindle memories of their meeting at the 2024 African Amputee Football Cup of Nations, where Ghana recorded a commanding 5-0 victory in the semi-finals.

The Black Challenge went on to win the continental championship, beating Morocco 2-1 in the final to underline their dominance in African amputee football.