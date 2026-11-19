How to start investing with just GH¢100 a month: 4 simple questions to answer before you begin

How to start investing with just GH¢100 a month: 4 simple questions to answer before you begin

How to start investing with just GH¢100 a month: 4 simple questions to answer before you begin

Starting your investment journey does not require a fortune. Financial planner Patrick Baah Abankwa shares four vital questions to answer before putting your GH¢100 to work.

Starting an investment journey does not always require a large amount of money. Even with GH¢100 a month, you can begin building a financial habit that could support your long-term goals.

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However, before putting your money into any investment, it is important to understand where you are financially, what you want to achieve and how much risk you can afford to take.

Financial planner Patrick Baah Abankwa has outlined four important questions prospective investors should answer before choosing an investment, stressing that the first step should be understanding their financial needs rather than chasing the highest returns.

Here are the four key considerations.

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1. What kind of investor are you

1. What kind of investor are you

Before choosing an investment, identify your financial goals and understand your investment profile.

Are you investing to build an emergency fund, pay school fees, buy a house, prepare for retirement or create long-term wealth? Your objective will help determine the type of investment that may be suitable.

You should also consider how long you can leave the money invested. An investment intended for a three-month goal will require a different approach from one meant to support you in 10 years.

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Also Read: 10 African celebrities making major investments beyond entertainment

Your tolerance for risk and need for quick access to your money are equally important. If you may need the money next month, you should be cautious about putting it into an investment that is difficult to liquidate or whose value fluctuates.

The guiding principle is to choose an investment that fits your financial circumstances.

2. Which investment option suits your financial goals

Image via cbg.com.gh

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Once you understand your investment profile, the next step is to identify an option that matches your objectives, timeline, risk tolerance and liquidity needs.

Options to consider include:

Treasury bills and other government securities

Fixed deposits

Shares and equities

Mutual funds and other collective investment schemes

Corporate bonds and other fixed-income investments

Real estate

Business ventures or side hustles

Foreign-currency investments, where appropriate and legally permitted

However, do not select an investment simply because someone claims to have made money from it.

Also Read: 10 most profitable businesses to start in 2026

Higher potential returns generally come with higher risks. The important question is whether the investment is suitable for your financial goals and your ability to absorb potential losses.

3. Is the company or platform credible and properly regulated

Bank of Ghana

Choosing the right investment is only part of the process. You must also be careful about the company, platform or professional handling your money.

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Depending on the investment, you may use a mobile application, website, bank, financial institution, physical office or licensed investment professional.

Before committing your money, verify that the company or professional is appropriately licensed and regulated by the relevant Ghanaian authorities.

Do not be persuaded by promises of guaranteed high returns, recommendations from friends or investment schemes gaining popularity on WhatsApp and social media.

Find out exactly where your money is going, what you are buying, the fees involved, the risks, how withdrawals work and what protections are available.

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Proper research can help you avoid fraudulent schemes and unsuitable investments.

4. Can you remain consistent and keep learning

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You do not need a huge amount to begin investing. Start with an amount you can comfortably afford to contribute regularly, even if it is GH¢100 a month, and gradually increase it as your income grows.

Also Read: 10 best countries to do business and invest in Africa

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Set a realistic investment target and automate contributions where possible. Review your portfolio periodically, consider reinvesting where appropriate and continue improving your financial knowledge.

It is also important to distinguish between saving and investing. Savings provide money for emergencies and short-term needs, while investments can help you pursue longer-term financial goals.

Avoid putting all your money into one investment simply because it is currently performing well. Diversification can help spread risk, while understanding each investment can prevent decisions driven by hype.

Conclusion

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How to start investing on a GH¢2,000 salary: A simple 3-year plan

Ultimately, successful investing is not about finding a magic opportunity or making money quickly. It is about understanding your financial position, making informed choices and remaining consistent over time.