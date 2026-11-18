Ghana's Black Stars have climbed one place to 69th in the latest FIFA Men's World Rankings following consecutive AFCON qualifying wins over Somalia. The four-time African champions also moved up to 13th on the continent.

Ghana have moved up one position to 69th in the latest FIFA Men's World Rankings following their improved performances in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

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The Black Stars, who previously occupied 70th place globally, have gained ground after securing consecutive victories over Somalia in their Matchday Three and Four qualifying fixtures.

The two wins have provided a boost to Ghana's position in the latest rankings as the four-time African champions look to regain their status among the leading national teams in international football.

On the African continent, Ghana have also improved their standing, moving from 14th to 13th position. However, they remain outside Africa's top 10 despite their recent progress.

Ghana will now shift their focus to the next round of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, which is scheduled to resume in March 2027.

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The Black Stars will be aiming to maintain their winning momentum and secure further improvements in the FIFA rankings as they continue their campaign for a place at the continental tournament.

The following are Africa's 10 highest-ranked national teams and their corresponding positions in the global FIFA rankings: