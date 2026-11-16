5 important financial decisions you must make before 2026 ends to prepare for 2027. Photographer: Ernest Ankomah/Bloomberg

5 important financial decisions you must make before 2026 ends to prepare for 2027. Photographer: Ernest Ankomah/Bloomberg

5 important financial decisions you must make before 2026 ends to prepare for 2027

Financial planner Patrick Baah Abankwa outlines five practical steps to take before the end of 2026 to ensure financial control and success in 2027. From trimming wasteful spending to setting 90-day milestones, starting early makes all the difference.

With the final weeks of 2026 approaching, the decisions people make about their money, priorities and personal development could shape how they enter the new year.

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Financial planner Patrick Baah Abankwa has outlined five things individuals should start putting in place before the year ends, encouraging them to prepare for 2027 rather than wait until January to decide what they want to achieve.

His recommendations focus on reviewing spending habits, preparing a budget, setting priorities, improving skills and breaking annual goals into manageable targets.

1. Review what you need to stop doing

Financial Education

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Before setting new financial goals, take stock of the habits, commitments and expenses that have drained your money and time over the past year without providing meaningful value.

This could include unnecessary subscriptions, impulse purchases, avoidable expenses or commitments that make it difficult to focus on important goals.

Identifying what needs to go can create room for better financial decisions and new opportunities.

2. Prepare a realistic financial plan

financial plan

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A new year offers an opportunity to organise your finances, but a budget should be prepared before it begins.

The plan should account for fixed living expenses, an emergency fund and regular investments. Assigning every cedi a purpose can help individuals understand where their money goes and make more deliberate spending decisions.

Financial stability requires structure and consistency rather than guesswork.

3. Choose your three biggest priorities

Ghana cedi notes

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Rather than creating a long list of resolutions, identify three priorities that could make a meaningful difference to your career, business or personal life.

Having fewer, clearly defined goals can make it easier to allocate time, money and effort towards what matters most.

4. Invest in a valuable skill

Financial Discipline

Improving your skills can open up opportunities for career growth, business development and additional income.

Identify one skill you need to acquire or strengthen in 2027, then decide how to learn it. Books, online courses, educational videos and guidance from experienced professionals can form part of the plan.

5. Set quarterly milestones

Saving at least 20% of your income is a target that many financial planners recommend.doug4537/Getty

Annual goals can seem distant, making it easy to postpone action. Breaking them into 90-day targets provides clearer deadlines and makes progress easier to monitor.

For example, identify what you want to accomplish by March 31, 2027, and outline the steps required to get there.

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Conclusion

Preparing for 2027 does not have to involve complicated financial decisions or ambitious resolutions. Reviewing spending habits, budgeting, setting priorities, developing useful skills and establishing measurable targets can provide a practical starting point.