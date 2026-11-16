Somalia vs Ghana: Preview, head-to-head stats, lineups and prediction

Ghana target another victory over Somalia in their 2027 AFCON qualifying double-header. Read our full preview featuring head-to-head stats, potential squad rotations, predicted starting lineups, and match prediction.

Ghana will aim to extend their winning record against Somalia when the two sides meet again on Monday, November 16, 2026, in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

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The Black Stars enter the return fixture after securing a convincing 2-0 victory over Somalia in their previous meeting at the Sekondi Stadium. Goals from Jonas Adjetey and Felix Afena-Gyan secured Ghana's first three points of the qualifying campaign.

Jordan Ayew missed an early penalty in the 13th minute before Adjetey opened the scoring shortly before the break.

Afena-Gyan then doubled Ghana's advantage in the 62nd minute following an impressive attacking combination involving Thomas Partey, Ayew, and Mohammed Kudus.

Head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren could make a few changes to his starting eleven, with Caleb Yirenkyi and Thomas Partey doubtful for the return encounter.

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Ibrahim Sulemana, Ibrahim Rash, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh are possible replacements, while Brandon Thomas-Asante and Prince Adu Kwabena will also be hoping for starting opportunities.

Ghana will look to build on their second-half performance from Thursday, improve their attacking efficiency, and secure another three points.

Somalia, meanwhile, will hope to put up a stronger defensive performance and exploit opportunities on the counter-attack.

A second consecutive victory would take Ghana to six points from the two matches and improve their chances of qualifying for the 2027 AFCON, which will be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Somalia vs Ghana Head-to-Head Statistics

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Ghana secured a 2-0 win in Thursday’s first encounter at the Essipong Sports Stadium. Image via GFA

Monday's encounter will be the fourth meeting between Ghana and Somalia, with the Black Stars having dominated their previous three encounters.

Ghana won their first meeting 2-0 during the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers before recording a commanding 5-0 victory in the return fixture.

The Black Stars continued their dominance with another 2-0 win over Somalia at the Essipon Stadium in Takoradi on Thursday.

Ghana have now won all three previous meetings against Somalia without conceding a single goal, giving them a perfect record ahead of Monday's return fixture.

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Somalia vs Ghana Predicted Lineups

Mohammed Kudus

Somalia's predicted lineup: Hussein, Mohamed, Gigli, Omar, Othman, Nour, Sharif, Abdullahi, Hassan, and Njie, Njie.

Ghana's predicted lineup: Benjamin Asare, Gideon Mensah, Mohammed Salisu, Jonas Adjetey, Alidu Seidu, Caleb Yirenkyi, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Felix Afena-Gyan, and Jordan Ayew.

Somalia vs Ghana Match Prediction

Ghana will head into Monday's fixture as favorites following their impressive performance in the previous encounter.

The Black Stars have a stronger head-to-head record, greater attacking quality, and the confidence of having already beaten Somalia convincingly.

Although Somalia could adopt a more defensive approach to limit Ghana's attacking threats, the Black Stars are expected to control possession and create enough opportunities to secure another comfortable victory.