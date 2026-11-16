Ronaldinho returns after 11 years: Dribbles, passes, shots and rating as Ravenna beat Forlì 2-0

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho returned to competitive football after 11 years, helping Italian side Ravenna secure a 2-0 Serie C derby win against Forlì over a 45-minute appearance.

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho returned to competitive football after 11 years away from the game, playing 45 minutes as Italian side Ravenna defeated local rivals Forlì 2-0 in Serie C on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

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The 46-year-old started the match at the Stadio Bruno Benelli, wearing his iconic number 10 shirt, in his first competitive appearance since turning out for Brazilian club Fluminense in September 2015.

Ronaldinho made an immediate contribution to Ravenna's attack, helping to create the opening goal in the 36th minute. He passed the ball to Lorenzo Lonardi, who set up Giulio Donati to score from outside the penalty area.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan star played the entire first half before being replaced at the interval, receiving a standing ovation as he acknowledged the supporters. Simone Rabbi scored Ravenna's second goal in the 58th minute to complete the 2-0 victory.

How did Ronaldinho perform

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Ronaldinho returns after 11 years: Dribbling, passing, shots and rating as Ravenna beat Forlì 2-0. Image credit: AFP

According to Sofascore, Ronaldinho received a rating of 7.0 after recording 28 touches and completing 17 of his 21 passes, an accuracy rate of 81 per cent.

He registered one key pass, three crosses, including one accurate delivery, and one successful long ball. His expected assists figure was 0.25.

However, the Brazilian did not record a shot or complete a dribble during his 45-minute appearance. He also lost possession seven times and made four carries covering 23.7 metres.

Speaking after the match, Ronaldinho said: "It went by too fast, that has always been football for me."

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Ronaldinho via Sky Sports

He also hinted at the possibility of making another appearance for Ravenna, telling Sky Sport Italia: "Is this my last one? I don't know, if the President keeps calling me, I will come back! It is always a pleasure. I told the President, if he needs me, then I will be here."