Ronaldinho returns to football at 46, targets 300th career goal with Ravenna

Ronaldinho poses with his new team shirt as he is presented as a new player for Ravenna FC on Thursday in Ravenna, Italy. Ciro De Luca, Reuters

Ronaldinho poses with his new team shirt as he is presented as a new player for Ravenna FC on Thursday in Ravenna, Italy. Ciro De Luca, Reuters

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, 46, is set to return to football with Italian third-tier side Ravenna and hopes to score his 300th career goal.

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has announced a sensational return to football at the age of 46, with the former Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan star set to join Italian third-tier side Ravenna.

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Thousands of fans braved the rain at a city beach for an event dubbed “Ronaldinho Day”, where the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner was officially unveiled. Ronaldinho will also become a shareholder in the Serie C club as Ravenna targets promotion to Serie B.

The former Brazil international said he is excited to return to Italy and hinted that he could feature for the club, although the final decision will rest with the head coach.

“I'm very happy to be here with friends; we have a team that can do something good,” Ronaldinho said.

“Will you see me play? I don't know; only the coach knows that. Coming back to Italy is wonderful; I'm here to help my teammates win.”

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Ronaldinho also revealed his ambition to reach a personal milestone if he gets the opportunity to play.

“As you can see, I'm in shape, I feel good... If I could score my 300th goal, that would be even more beautiful.”

Ronaldinho officially ended his playing career in September 2015 after making his final appearance for Brazilian club Fluminense.

His illustrious career included spells with some of Europe's biggest clubs, while he also enjoyed major international success with Brazil. He won the 2002 FIFA World Cup, scoring the famous quarter-final winner against England, before claiming the Ballon d’Or in 2005.

Ravenna's comeback project was first revealed in June by club owner Ignazio Cipriani, an Italian-American businessman who took ownership of the club in 2024.

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Cipriani said Ronaldinho's return is driven by a genuine desire to score one final goal rather than simply generate publicity for the club.

“His objective is romantic, to try to score his last goal,” Cipriani said.

“His involvement is not a token gesture or a marketing stunt to get people talking about us.”

However, Ronaldinho will not feature when Ravenna face Reggiana in their Serie C season opener on Monday.