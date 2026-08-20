NSMQ 2026 live tracker: Today’s contests, schools, results and how to watch
A total of 174 schools are competing for the 2026 title. Of these, 147 schools will compete in the 49 Preliminary Stage contests, with the remaining 27 seeded schools entering the competition at the next stage.
This page will serve as a live tracker for the competition, with fixtures and results updated as official information becomes available.
When does NSMQ 2026 begin?
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The Preliminary Stage runs from Thursday, August 20 to Monday, August 24, 2026, with 49 contests involving three schools each.
The One-eighth Stage follows from August 26–28, the Quarter-finals from August 30–September 1, the Semi-finals on September 3, and the Grand Finale is scheduled for September 10 in Accra.
Today’s NSMQ 2026 contests — Thursday, August 20
The official fixture list confirms nine contests for Day One.
| Contest | Schools | Result |
| 1| Edinaman SHS vs Abomosu STEM SHS vs Wa SHS
Edinaman SHS: 47pts - qualifies
Abomosu STEM SHS: 35pts
Wa SHS: 11pts
| 2 | St. Hubert Sem. SHS vs Akwamuman SHS vs Bright SHS
St. Hubert Seminary SHS: 51pts - qualifies
Bright SHS: 48pts
Akwamuman SHS: 29pts
| 3 | Accra Girls' SHS vs Asamankese SHS vs Sandema SHS | Pending |
Accra Girls’ SHS: 52 pts - qualifies
Asamankese SHS: 39 pts
Sandema SHS: 23 pts
| 4 | Techiman SHS vs Wesley High School, Bekwai vs Esaase Bontefufuo SHTS | Pending |
Wesley High School: 38pts - qualifies
Bekwai: 38pts
Techiman SHS: 37pts
Esaase Bontefufuo SHS: 23pts
| 5| Sacred Heart SHS vs Presbyterian SHS, Bompata vs Mansen SHS
Presby SHS - 58pts - qualifies
Bompata: 58pts - qualifies
Sacred Heart SHS: 39pts
Mansen SHS: 7pts
| 6 | Nandom SHS vs Ghana SHS, Koforidua vs Tuobodom SHTS
Nandom SHS: 41 pts- qualifies
Ghana SHS: 40Pts
Koforidua: 40 pts
Tuobodom SHTS: 14 pts
| 7 | Sekondi College vs Akumfi Ameyaw SHTS vs Benkum SHS
Benkum SHS: 52pts - qualifies
Sekondi College: 38pts
Akumfi Ameyaw SHTS: 24pts
| 8 | Kumasi High School vs Jachie Pramso SHS vs Nalerigu SHS
Kumasi High School: 45pts -qualifies
Nalerigu SHS: 34pts
Jachie Pramso SHS: 30pts
| 9 | St. Louis SHS vs SDA SHS, Bekwai vs T. I. AMASS, Salaga
St. Louis SHS: 69pts -qualifies
SDA SHS; 39pts -
Bekwai: 39pts
T.I. AMASS, Salaga: 18pts
Full 49-contest Preliminary Stage fixture
Day 1 — August 20
Contest 1: Edinaman SHS, Abomosu STEM SHS, Wa SHS
Contest 2: St. Hubert Sem. SHS, Akwamuman SHS, Bright SHS
Contest 3: Accra Girls' SHS, Asamankese SHS, Sandema SHS
Contest 4: Techiman SHS, Wesley High School, Bekwai, Esaase Bontefufuo SHTS
Contest 5: Sacred Heart SHS, Presbyterian SHS, Bompata, Mansen SHS
Contest 6: Nandom SHS, Ghana SHS, Koforidua, Tuobodom SHTS
Contest 7: Sekondi College, Akumfi Ameyaw SHTS, Benkum SHS
Contest 8: Kumasi High School, Jachie Pramso SHS, Nalerigu SHS
Contest 9: St. Louis SHS, SDA SHS, Bekwai, T. I. AMASS, Salaga.
Day 2 — August 21
Contest 10: Tema Secondary School, Tarkwa SHS, St. Paul's SHS, Denu
Contest 11: Ghanata SHS, Yendi SHS, O'reilly SHS
Contest 12: St. Joseph's Seminary SHS, KNUST SHS, SDA SHS, Agona
Contest 13: Pentecost SHS, Koforidua, St. Francis Xavier Jnr. Seminary, Nana Brentu SHS
Contest 14: Ofori Panin SHS, Oyoko Methodist SHS, Mim SHS
Contest 15: Osei Kyeretwie SHS, Kumasi Girls' SHS, Tamale Girls' SHS
Contest 16: Tamale SHS, Kalpohin SHS, Wenchi Methodist SHS
Contest 17: Kadjebi Asato SHS, Ahantaman Girls' SHS, Ada SHTS, Sege
Contest 18: Anglican SHS, Kumasi, Namong SHTS, Shama SHS
Contest 19: Wesley Girls' High School, Simms SHS, Nkwatia Presby SHS
Contest 20: Notre Dame Sem. SHS, Navrongo, Labone SHS, T. I. AMASS, Wa
Contest 21: Fijai SHS, Winneba Secondary School, Enyan Denkyira SHTS.
Day 3 — August 22
Contest 22: Yilo Krobo SHS, Wesley Grammar School, Kofi Agyei SHTS
Contest 23: T. I. AMASS, Kumasi, Adiembra SHS, Presbyterian SHS, Bechem
Contest 24: OLA SHS, Ho, Presbyterian SHTS, Aburi, Our Lady of Lourdes Girls' SHS
Contest 25: West Africa SHS, Mankessim SHTS, Oda SHS
Contest 26: St. John's Grammar School, Zion College, St. Mary's Seminary SHS, Lolobi
Contest 27: Mfantsiman Girls' SHS, Kade SHTS, Serwaa Kesse Girls' SHS
Contest 28: Manya Krobo SHS, St. Charles Minor Seminary, Anum Presbyterian SHS
Contest 29: Kumasi Academy, Bueman SHS, Hohoe E. P. SHS
Contest 30: Kumasi Sec. Tech. School, St. Mary's SHS, Agona SHTS
Contest 31: Senya SHS, Asanteman SHS, Awe SHTS.
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Day 4 — August 23
Contest 32: Boa Amponsem SHS, Berekum SHS, Bolgatanga Girls' SHS
Contest 33: Vakpo SHS, Presbyterian SHS, Adeiso, Wovenu SHTS
Contest 34: Bishop Herman College, Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS, Dabala SHTS
Contest 35: Anlo SHS, Holy Child School, Nkawkaw SHS
Contest 36: Nsutaman Catholic SHS, Serwaa Nyarko Girls' SHS, Hope College
Contest 37: Kpando SHS, Abor SHS, Jukwa SHTS
Contest 38: Ejisuman SHS, Fafraha Community SHS, Awudome SHS
Contest 39: Navrongo SHS, Presbyterian SHS, Suhum, Bepong SHS
Contest 40: Konongo Odumase SHS, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Girls' SHS, Juaben SHS.
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Day 5 — August 24
Contest 41: Amenfiman SHS, St. Monica's SHS, Tema Methodist Day
Contest 42: Ghana SHS, Tamale, Accra High School, Sunyani SHS
Contest 43: Chemu SHTS, Saviour SHS, Wallahs Academy
Contest 44: Tepa SHS, Adu Gyamfi SHS, Suhum SHTS
Contest 45: Nyakrom SHTS, St. Mary's Boys' SHS, Apowa, Sonrise Christian High School
Contest 46: Sogakope SHS, Okomfo Anokye SHS, Apam SHS
Contest 47: Nifa SHS, Afua Kobi Ampem Girls' SHS, Kanton SHS
Contest 48: Armed Forces SHTS, Tamale Islamic Science SHS, Islamic SHS, Kumasi
Contest 49: Aggrey Memorial Zion SHS, Presbyterian SHTS, Osino, Nkonya SHS.
How does qualification work?
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The 2026 championship features 174 schools. The field includes 27 seeded schools, four additional private schools, 107 Regional Qualifiers and 36 top runners-up.
The Preliminary Stage is made up of 49 three-school contests involving 147 schools. The winners of these contests progress, with the competition subsequently moving through the One-eighth, Quarter-final and Semi-final stages before the final three schools meet in the Grand Finale.
Ties can lead to a tie-breaker, as seen in previous NSMQ contests. For example, the official NSMQ account documented a 2025 Preliminary Stage tie in which accumulated points ultimately helped determine progression despite a tie-breaker defeat.
How to watch NSMQ 2026
The NSMQ has previously confirmed that its contests are streamed through its official Facebook and YouTube platforms.
NSMQ 2026 competition schedule
Preliminary Stage: August 20–24
One-Eighth Stage: August 26–28
Quarter-finals: August 30–September 1
Semi-finals: September 3
Grand Finale: September 10