NSMQ 2026 live tracker: Today’s contests, schools, results and how to watch

The 2026 National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) National Championship begins today, Thursday, August 20, with the Preliminary Stage getting underway in Cape Coast.

A total of 174 schools are competing for the 2026 title. Of these, 147 schools will compete in the 49 Preliminary Stage contests, with the remaining 27 seeded schools entering the competition at the next stage.

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This page will serve as a live tracker for the competition, with fixtures and results updated as official information becomes available.

When does NSMQ 2026 begin?

The Preliminary Stage runs from Thursday, August 20 to Monday, August 24, 2026, with 49 contests involving three schools each.

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The One-eighth Stage follows from August 26–28, the Quarter-finals from August 30–September 1, the Semi-finals on September 3, and the Grand Finale is scheduled for September 10 in Accra.

Today’s NSMQ 2026 contests — Thursday, August 20

The official fixture list confirms nine contests for Day One.

| Contest | Schools | Result |

| 1| Edinaman SHS vs Abomosu STEM SHS vs Wa SHS Edinaman SHS: 47pts - qualifies

Abomosu STEM SHS: 35pts

Wa SHS: 11pts

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| 2 | St. Hubert Sem. SHS vs Akwamuman SHS vs Bright SHS St. Hubert Seminary SHS: 51pts - qualifies

Bright SHS: 48pts

Akwamuman SHS: 29pts

| 3 | Accra Girls' SHS vs Asamankese SHS vs Sandema SHS | Pending | Accra Girls’ SHS: 52 pts - qualifies

Asamankese SHS: 39 pts

Sandema SHS: 23 pts

| 4 | Techiman SHS vs Wesley High School, Bekwai vs Esaase Bontefufuo SHTS | Pending | Wesley High School: 38pts - qualifies

Bekwai: 38pts

Techiman SHS: 37pts

Esaase Bontefufuo SHS: 23pts

| 5| Sacred Heart SHS vs Presbyterian SHS, Bompata vs Mansen SHS Presby SHS - 58pts - qualifies

Bompata: 58pts - qualifies

Sacred Heart SHS: 39pts

Mansen SHS: 7pts

| 6 | Nandom SHS vs Ghana SHS, Koforidua vs Tuobodom SHTS Nandom SHS: 41 pts- qualifies

Ghana SHS: 40Pts

Koforidua: 40 pts

Tuobodom SHTS: 14 pts

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| 7 | Sekondi College vs Akumfi Ameyaw SHTS vs Benkum SHS Benkum SHS: 52pts - qualifies

Sekondi College: 38pts

Akumfi Ameyaw SHTS: 24pts

| 8 | Kumasi High School vs Jachie Pramso SHS vs Nalerigu SHS Kumasi High School: 45pts -qualifies

Nalerigu SHS: 34pts

Jachie Pramso SHS: 30pts

| 9 | St. Louis SHS vs SDA SHS, Bekwai vs T. I. AMASS, Salaga St. Louis SHS: 69pts -qualifies

SDA SHS; 39pts -

Bekwai: 39pts

T.I. AMASS, Salaga: 18pts



Full 49-contest Preliminary Stage fixture

Day 1 — August 20

Contest 1: Edinaman SHS, Abomosu STEM SHS, Wa SHS

Contest 2: St. Hubert Sem. SHS, Akwamuman SHS, Bright SHS

Contest 3: Accra Girls' SHS, Asamankese SHS, Sandema SHS

Contest 4: Techiman SHS, Wesley High School, Bekwai, Esaase Bontefufuo SHTS

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Contest 5: Sacred Heart SHS, Presbyterian SHS, Bompata, Mansen SHS

Contest 6: Nandom SHS, Ghana SHS, Koforidua, Tuobodom SHTS

Contest 7: Sekondi College, Akumfi Ameyaw SHTS, Benkum SHS

Contest 8: Kumasi High School, Jachie Pramso SHS, Nalerigu SHS

Contest 9: St. Louis SHS, SDA SHS, Bekwai, T. I. AMASS, Salaga.

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Day 2 — August 21

Contest 10: Tema Secondary School, Tarkwa SHS, St. Paul's SHS, Denu

Contest 11: Ghanata SHS, Yendi SHS, O'reilly SHS

Contest 12: St. Joseph's Seminary SHS, KNUST SHS, SDA SHS, Agona

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Contest 13: Pentecost SHS, Koforidua, St. Francis Xavier Jnr. Seminary, Nana Brentu SHS

Contest 14: Ofori Panin SHS, Oyoko Methodist SHS, Mim SHS

Contest 15: Osei Kyeretwie SHS, Kumasi Girls' SHS, Tamale Girls' SHS

Contest 16: Tamale SHS, Kalpohin SHS, Wenchi Methodist SHS

Contest 17: Kadjebi Asato SHS, Ahantaman Girls' SHS, Ada SHTS, Sege

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Contest 18: Anglican SHS, Kumasi, Namong SHTS, Shama SHS

Contest 19: Wesley Girls' High School, Simms SHS, Nkwatia Presby SHS

Contest 20: Notre Dame Sem. SHS, Navrongo, Labone SHS, T. I. AMASS, Wa

Contest 21: Fijai SHS, Winneba Secondary School, Enyan Denkyira SHTS.

READ MORE:10 Guinness World Records currently held by Ghanaians 2026

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Day 3 — August 22

Contest 22: Yilo Krobo SHS, Wesley Grammar School, Kofi Agyei SHTS

Contest 23: T. I. AMASS, Kumasi, Adiembra SHS, Presbyterian SHS, Bechem

Contest 24: OLA SHS, Ho, Presbyterian SHTS, Aburi, Our Lady of Lourdes Girls' SHS

Contest 25: West Africa SHS, Mankessim SHTS, Oda SHS

Contest 26: St. John's Grammar School, Zion College, St. Mary's Seminary SHS, Lolobi

Contest 27: Mfantsiman Girls' SHS, Kade SHTS, Serwaa Kesse Girls' SHS

Contest 28: Manya Krobo SHS, St. Charles Minor Seminary, Anum Presbyterian SHS

Contest 29: Kumasi Academy, Bueman SHS, Hohoe E. P. SHS

Contest 30: Kumasi Sec. Tech. School, St. Mary's SHS, Agona SHTS

Contest 31: Senya SHS, Asanteman SHS, Awe SHTS.

Day 4 — August 23

Contest 32: Boa Amponsem SHS, Berekum SHS, Bolgatanga Girls' SHS

Contest 33: Vakpo SHS, Presbyterian SHS, Adeiso, Wovenu SHTS

Contest 34: Bishop Herman College, Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS, Dabala SHTS

Contest 35: Anlo SHS, Holy Child School, Nkawkaw SHS

Contest 36: Nsutaman Catholic SHS, Serwaa Nyarko Girls' SHS, Hope College

Contest 37: Kpando SHS, Abor SHS, Jukwa SHTS

Contest 38: Ejisuman SHS, Fafraha Community SHS, Awudome SHS

Contest 39: Navrongo SHS, Presbyterian SHS, Suhum, Bepong SHS

Contest 40: Konongo Odumase SHS, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Girls' SHS, Juaben SHS.

READ MORE: Angélique Kidjo makes history as first black African honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Day 5 — August 24

Contest 41: Amenfiman SHS, St. Monica's SHS, Tema Methodist Day

Contest 42: Ghana SHS, Tamale, Accra High School, Sunyani SHS

Contest 43: Chemu SHTS, Saviour SHS, Wallahs Academy

Contest 44: Tepa SHS, Adu Gyamfi SHS, Suhum SHTS

Contest 45: Nyakrom SHTS, St. Mary's Boys' SHS, Apowa, Sonrise Christian High School

Contest 46: Sogakope SHS, Okomfo Anokye SHS, Apam SHS

Contest 47: Nifa SHS, Afua Kobi Ampem Girls' SHS, Kanton SHS

Contest 48: Armed Forces SHTS, Tamale Islamic Science SHS, Islamic SHS, Kumasi

Contest 49: Aggrey Memorial Zion SHS, Presbyterian SHTS, Osino, Nkonya SHS.

How does qualification work?

The 2026 championship features 174 schools. The field includes 27 seeded schools, four additional private schools, 107 Regional Qualifiers and 36 top runners-up.

The Preliminary Stage is made up of 49 three-school contests involving 147 schools. The winners of these contests progress, with the competition subsequently moving through the One-eighth, Quarter-final and Semi-final stages before the final three schools meet in the Grand Finale.

Ties can lead to a tie-breaker, as seen in previous NSMQ contests. For example, the official NSMQ account documented a 2025 Preliminary Stage tie in which accumulated points ultimately helped determine progression despite a tie-breaker defeat.

How to watch NSMQ 2026

The NSMQ has previously confirmed that its contests are streamed through its official Facebook and YouTube platforms.