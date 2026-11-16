GES warns public against fake teacher recruitment links as portal remains closed

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned prospective teachers and other jobseekers against fake recruitment links circulating on social media, stressing that its recruitment exercise has not yet commenced.

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In a statement dated November 15, 2026, and signed by its Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, the Service said it had received reports of links being shared on various platforms, falsely claiming to originate from GES.

“Management wishes to inform the general public that recruitment into the Service has not yet begun and the recruitment portal is not open,” the statement said.

The Service assured applicants that an official announcement would be made through its authorised communication channels when preparations for the recruitment exercise were complete.

“The public is assured that when the Service is ready to commence the recruitment exercise, an official announcement will be made through all its authorised communication channels,” it added.

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GES urged the public to disregard messages, information and links circulating on social media or other platforms that claim to offer access to its recruitment process.

It also warned prospective applicants against completing unofficial online forms or sharing personal information through suspicious links without first verifying their authenticity.

“Anyone who follows such suspicious links, and fills any unofficial forms online, without due diligence does so at his/her own risk,” the statement cautioned.

The warning comes amid the circulation of recruitment-related information online, with some messages suggesting that applications for teaching positions are open.

GES has not announced a date for the opening of its recruitment portal. It said all legitimate updates would be communicated through its authorised channels.

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