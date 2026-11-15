Microsoft restores services after outage as CSA warns of phishing scams

Microsoft restores services after outage as CSA warns of phishing scams

Microsoft restores services after outage as CSA warns of phishing scams

The CSA and NITA have warned Ghanaians about phishing and fake support scams following a Microsoft outage that affected services including Outlook.

Microsoft restored services affected by an outage that began on November 12, although some users may still experience disruptions.

CSA and NITA warn that scammers may impersonate Microsoft or IT support teams to steal account details.

Users are advised to avoid suspicious links, protect passwords and MFA codes, and report cybercrime to the CSA on 292.

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The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) and the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) have warned Ghanaians to be cautious of phishing attempts and fake technical support messages following a widespread Microsoft outage.

The alert, issued on November 13, 2026, said the disruption had affected Microsoft platforms, including Outlook, from Thursday, November 12.

Although Microsoft has restored the affected services, the agencies said recovery was ongoing and some users could still experience intermittent disruptions as normal operations resumed.

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They cautioned that cybercriminals could exploit the situation by posing as Microsoft representatives or IT support personnel and sending messages offering to fix affected accounts or restore access.

According to the agencies, such messages may contain links or attachments designed to steal users' login details or other sensitive information.

The public has therefore been advised not to click on unexpected links or open attachments relating to the outage, password resets, account verification or service restoration, even when the messages appear genuine.

Users have also been warned never to share their passwords, one-time codes or multi-factor authentication (MFA) approvals. They should reject any MFA request they did not initiate.

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The CSA and NITA further urged users to check the full email addresses and domains of senders, remain alert to messages containing urgent or threatening language, and avoid requests to bypass normal security procedures.

The agencies also advised businesses and individuals to exercise caution when sharing sensitive documents through messaging applications during the disruption. Users should confirm recipients and rely on approved organisational channels where possible.

For technical assistance or to report suspected cybercrime, the public can contact the CSA through its 24-hour reporting point on 292 by call or text, WhatsApp on 0501603111, or email at report@csa.gov.gh.

NITA can also be reached through govdap@nita.gov.gh or 055 249 9661.

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