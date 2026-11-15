GMet forecasts thunderstorms, rain in parts of Ghana - See affected areas

GMet forecasts localised thunderstorms and rain in parts of Ghana on November 15, with temperatures expected to reach 38°C in the northern sector.

GMet forecasts localised thunderstorms and rain in parts of the coastal, middle and transition sectors from late afternoon into the evening on Sunday, November 15.

Temperatures are expected to reach 38°C in parts of the northern sector, including Bolgatanga and Wa, as sunny and hot conditions prevail.

Morning mist is expected in parts of the coastal and forest areas, while slightly hazy conditions will affect parts of the extreme north. The sea is expected to remain calm.

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast localised thunderstorms and rain in parts of the country on Sunday, November 15, 2026, as warm and sunny conditions are expected to dominate much of the day.

According to GMet’s 18-hour weather forecast, valid from 6:00 am on Sunday, misty conditions are expected over parts of the coastal, forest and mountainous areas in the morning, while partly to mostly cloudy skies will prevail across other parts of the country.

As the day progresses, sunny and warm weather, accompanied by occasional cloud cover, is expected across much of Ghana.

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However, some areas within the coastal, middle and transition sectors may experience localised thunderstorms or rain from the late afternoon into the evening.

The Agency also expects slightly hazy conditions over parts of the extreme northern sector during the forecast period.

Rainfall and weather conditions across the regions

In the coastal areas, Accra is expected to experience misty conditions in the morning, followed by sunny periods in the afternoon and partly cloudy skies in the evening.

Temperatures in the capital are expected to range from 24°C in the morning to a maximum of 32°C in the afternoon before dropping to 26°C in the evening.

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Takoradi and Cape Coast are also expected to experience morning mist, with thunderstorms and rain forecast for parts of the coastal sector later in the day.

In the middle sector, Kumasi is expected to record morning mist, sunny periods in the afternoon and partly cloudy conditions in the evening, with temperatures ranging between 22°C and 32°C.

Koforidua, Akim Oda, Obuasi and Tarkwa are among the areas that could experience thunderstorms and rain during the afternoon or evening.

Meanwhile, Tamale is expected to record sunny conditions throughout much of the day, with temperatures rising from 25°C in the morning to 37°C in the afternoon before settling at 28°C in the evening.

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Bolgatanga is also expected to experience slightly hazy conditions, with afternoon temperatures reaching 38°C.

Wa is forecast to record hot and sunny conditions in the afternoon, with temperatures also reaching 38°C.

Temperatures across the four sectors

GMet's temperature outlook indicates that the northern sector will record the highest maximum temperature of 38°C, while the coastal sector is expected to experience a maximum of 32°C.

The forest sector is expected to record temperatures between 23°C and 34°C, while the transition sector will experience minimum and maximum temperatures of 22°C and 35°C, respectively.

The sea is expected to remain calm, with a rating of 1.