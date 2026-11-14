Thomas Partey expected to miss Ghana's return fixture against Somalia over father's funeral

Ghana vice-captain Thomas Partey is expected to miss Monday's 2027 AFCON qualifier return match against Somalia due to his late father's final funeral rites in Accra and Odumase Krobo following the team's 2-0 first-leg win.

Black Stars vice-captain Thomas Partey is expected to miss Ghana's second meeting with Somalia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Monday, November 16, following the funeral of his late father according to reports.

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🇬🇭 Thomas Partey to Miss Ghana’s Second Game Against Somalia Partey is expected to miss @GhanaBlackstars second game against Somalia on Monday due to his father’s funeral. The midfielder is expected to attend funeral rites in Accra and Odumase, commitments that will take up his time and make it impossible for him to be available for the second encounter. #SportsCenter #ObaapaRadio #ObaapaTv — Owusu Bempah Ayala (@Akwasi_Ayala) November 13, 2026

Reports indicate that the Al-Shabab midfielder is expected to remain away from the national team as he observes the final funeral rites of his father, Jacob Teye Partey in Accra and Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region.

According to reports by SportsWorldGhana, the midfielder's family commitments will prevent him from participating in the Matchday Four encounter.

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Partey's father passed away on September 30, 2026. The Black Stars rallied behind their deputy captain on Friday, November 13, as players, members of the technical team and Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials joined him at the funeral service at the Transitions Funeral Home in Accra.

The team had travelled to Accra following their 2-0 victory over Somalia in the first leg of the qualifiers on Thursday, November 12.

🕊️ A show of solidarity as the #BlackStars players, technical team, and former stars joined Thomas Partey and his family to honour the memory of his late father. 🫶🏾🖤 https://t.co/J6twgtSPSy — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 13, 2026

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Partey played the entire 90 minutes in that encounter, helping Ghana secure their first victory in the qualifying campaign.

Defender Jonas Adjetey opened the scoring in the 47th minute before Felix Afena-Gyan doubled the advantage in the 62nd minute. The result ended Ghana's eight-match winless run in AFCON qualifying, according to the Ghana Football Association.

The Black Stars will now seek another victory against Somalia when both sides meet at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi on Monday, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 pm Ghana time.

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Ghana entered the double-header under pressure after losing their opening two Group C matches, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Côte d'Ivoire before falling 4-2 to The Gambia.