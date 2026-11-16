Ismael Saibari of Morocco celebrates as he scores a penalty kick in the penalty shoot-out during the round of 32 match between the Netherlands and Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft | Photo via IMAGO

Ismael Saibari of Morocco celebrates as he scores a penalty kick in the penalty shoot-out during the round of 32 match between the Netherlands and Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft | Photo via IMAGO

Morocco follow Nigeria as second African nation to break into FIFA top 5 rankings

Morocco has made global football history by becoming just the second African nation and the first Arab nation to break into the top five of the FIFA men's world rankings. Moving ahead of Brazil and Portugal, the Atlas Lions continue their remarkable international rise.

Morocco has made history by becoming the second African country, after Nigeria, to break into the top five of the FIFA men's world rankings.

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The Atlas Lions achieved the milestone after climbing two places from their previous best position of seventh.

Nigeria were the first African country to break into the top five of the FIFA men's world rankings, achieving the historic feat in April 1994, when the Super Eagles climbed to fifth place globally.

The achievement came during a golden period for Nigerian football, following their triumph at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia and ahead of their debut at the FIFA World Cup in the United States later that year.

More than three decades later, Morocco have become the second African nation to reach the prestigious top five, joining Nigeria in an exclusive chapter of African football history.

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The North African giants moved ahead of football powerhouses Brazil and Portugal on points following a series of impressive performances in recent international competitions.

Their latest achievement marks another significant moment for African football, with Morocco becoming the first Arab nation to reach the top five of the global rankings.

The Atlas Lions have enjoyed a remarkable rise in international football, particularly following their historic campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they became the first African and Arab nation to reach the semi-finals.

Although Morocco did not replicate their semi-final achievement at the 2026 World Cup in North America, they have maintained their position as one of the strongest national teams on the continent.

Under head coach Mohamed Ouhabi, Morocco have also continued their impressive run in the qualifying campaign for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

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The North African side strengthened their position at the top of Group A after thrashing Niger 5-0 in Rabat on Friday.

The victory extended their perfect record in the qualifying campaign and left them nine points clear in the group.

As defending AFCON champions, Morocco will be hoping to maintain their dominance in African football while building towards the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which they will co-host alongside Spain and Portugal.