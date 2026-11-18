The 2026/27 UEFA Nations League group phase has concluded, confirming quarter-finalists like England, Spain, France, and Germany alongside full promotion, play-off, and relegation lineups across all divisions.

The 2026/27 UEFA Nations League league phase has reached its conclusion, with several European nations securing places in the quarter-finals, earning promotion to higher divisions or facing play-offs to determine their next destination.

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England, Spain, Portugal, and France are among the teams that have secured quarter-final qualification after finishing top of their respective League A groups. Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, and other nations have also booked their places in the knockout stage.

Elsewhere, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Austria, and Sweden have secured promotion to League A, while several countries will have to negotiate promotion and relegation play-offs to determine their league status for the next edition.

The final standings also confirmed the teams facing direct relegation, with Türkiye and Czechia among the nations dropping from League A to League B.

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According to UEFA, the 2026/27 competition features an adjusted promotion and relegation arrangement ahead of the planned restructuring of the Nations League from the 2028/29 season.

Here is the full breakdown of the teams that qualified for the quarter-finals, earned promotion, secured play-off places, or suffered relegation.

League A features Europe's top-ranked nations competing for a place in the quarter-finals.

The four group winners and four runners-up advance to the last eight. The two best third-placed teams retain their League A status, while the remaining third-placed teams and the two highest-ranked fourth-placed sides face League B runners-up in promotion/relegation play-offs.

The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams are automatically relegated to League B.

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Group A1 standings

Position Country Points Outcome 1 France 13 Quarter-finals 2 Belgium 12 Quarter-finals 3 Italy 10 Remain in League A 4 Türkiye 0 Relegated to League B

France finished top of Group A1, with Belgium joining them in the quarter-finals after securing second place. Italy will remain in League A, while Türkiye have been relegated to League B after finishing bottom without a point.

Group A2 standings

Position Country Points Outcome 1 Germany 11 Quarter-finals 2 Netherlands 11 Quarter-finals 3 Greece 11 Remain in League A 4 Serbia 0 League A/B play-offs

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Germany secured first place, with the Netherlands finishing second. Both nations have qualified for the quarter-finals. Greece will retain their League A status, while Serbia must compete in the League A/B play-offs to avoid relegation.

Group A3 standings

Position Country Points Outcome 1 England 15 Quarter-finals 2 Spain 15 Quarter-finals 3 Croatia 6 League A/B play-offs 4 Czechia 0 Relegated to League B

England and Spain progressed to the quarter-finals after finishing level on 15 points, with England taking first place. Croatia will enter the League A/B play-offs, while Czechia have suffered automatic relegation to League B.

Group A4 standings

Position Country Points Outcome 1 Portugal 15 Quarter-finals 2 Norway 9 Quarter-finals 3 Denmark 9 League A/B play-offs 4 Wales 3 League A/B play-offs

Portugal finished top of the group to secure their quarter-final place, with Norway advancing as runners-up. Denmark and Wales will both feature in the League A/B play-offs as they seek to preserve their places in the top division.

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League B: Teams promoted to League A and play-off contenders

League B produced four group winners who have secured automatic promotion to League A for the next Nations League campaign.

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The four runners-up will enter the League A/B play-offs, where they will face teams from the top division fighting to retain their status.

Third-placed nations will remain in League B, while the four teams finishing bottom of their groups must contest the League B/C play-offs against runners-up from League C.

Group B1 standings

Position Country Points Outcome 1 Switzerland 16 Promoted to League A 2 Slovenia 11 League A/B play-offs 3 Scotland 7 Remain in League B 4 North Macedonia 0 League B/C play-offs

Switzerland dominated Group B1 to secure promotion to League A. Slovenia finished second and will compete in the League A/B play-offs, while Scotland retain their place in the second division. North Macedonia will face a League B/C play-off.

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Group B2 standings

Position Country Points Outcome 1 Northern Ireland 12 Promoted to League A 2 Hungary 11 League A/B play-offs 3 Ukraine 7 Remain in League B 4 Georgia 2 League B/C play-offs

Northern Ireland secured promotion to League A after finishing top of Group B2. Hungary will have another opportunity to reach the top division through the play-offs, while Ukraine remain in League B. Georgia must battle to avoid dropping into League C.

Group B3 standings

Position Country Points Outcome 1 Austria 12 Promoted to League A 2 Republic of Ireland 8 League A/B play-offs 3 Kosovo 6 Remain in League B 4 Israel 4 League B/C play-offs

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Austria earned automatic promotion after finishing first in Group B3. The Republic of Ireland will compete in the League A/B play-offs, while Kosovo have secured another season in League B. Israel, meanwhile, face the prospect of relegation to League C.

Group B4 standings

Position Country Points Outcome 1 Sweden 14 Promoted to League A 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina 11 League A/B play-offs 3 Poland 5 Remain in League B 4 Romania 3 League B/C play-offs

Sweden finished top of Group B4 to complete the list of League B teams earning automatic promotion. Bosnia and Herzegovina will pursue promotion through the play-offs, while Poland retain their League B status. Romania must compete in the League B/C play-offs to avoid relegation.

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League C: Four nations secure promotion to League B

The League C group winners have earned automatic promotion to League B, while the four runners-up will enter the League B/C play-offs. Teams finishing third and fourth in their respective groups will remain in League C under the competition's promotion and relegation rules.

Group C1 standings

Position Country Points Outcome 1 Albania 15 Promoted to League B 2 Belarus 10 League B/C play-offs 3 Finland 10 Remain in League C 4 San Marino 0 Remain in League C

Albania secured promotion after finishing top of Group C1 with 15 points. Belarus will have to negotiate the League B/C play-offs, while Finland and San Marino will remain in the third division.

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Group C2 standings

Position Country Points Outcome 1 Montenegro 16 Promoted to League B 2 Cyprus 8 League B/C play-offs 3 Armenia 6 Remain in League C 4 Latvia 2 Remain in League C

Montenegro emerged as Group C2 winners with 16 points to secure promotion to League B. Cyprus finished second and will compete in the promotion/relegation play-offs, while Armenia and Latvia will continue in League C.

Group C3 standings

Position Country Points Outcome 1 Slovakia 12 Promoted to League B 2 Faroe Islands 8 League B/C play-offs 3 Moldova 7 Remain in League C 4 Kazakhstan 3 Remain in League C

Slovakia claimed first place in Group C3 to earn promotion to League B. The Faroe Islands finished second and will attempt to secure promotion through the play-offs. Moldova and Kazakhstan will remain in League C.

Group C4 standings

Position Country Points Outcome 1 Iceland 14 Promoted to League B 2 Estonia 12 League B/C play-offs 3 Bulgaria 4 Remain in League C 4 Luxembourg 3 Remain in League C

Iceland completed the League C promotion list after finishing top of Group C4 with 14 points. Estonia will compete in the League B/C play-offs, while Bulgaria and Luxembourg have retained their places in the third division.

League D: All six teams earn promotion to League C

Unlike the other divisions, League D has a different promotion arrangement for the 2026/27 competition. All six participating teams will move up to League C, regardless of their final group positions. Malta, Andorra and Gibraltar secured promotion from Group D1, while Azerbaijan, Lithuania and Liechtenstein also earned places in the third division through Group D2.

Group D1 standings

Position Country Points Outcome 1 Malta 8 Promoted to League C 2 Andorra 4 Promoted to League C 3 Gibraltar 3 Promoted to League C

All three nations in Group D1 have secured promotion to League C. Malta finished top with eight points, followed by Andorra and Gibraltar.

Group D2 standings

Position Country Points Outcome 1 Azerbaijan 8 Promoted to League C 2 Lithuania 7 Promoted to League C 3 Liechtenstein 1 Promoted to League C

Azerbaijan topped Group D2 with eight points, narrowly finishing ahead of Lithuania. Liechtenstein also secured promotion despite collecting just one point, as all three teams in the group qualify for League C.

Summary: All confirmed promotion and relegation outcomes

The 2026/27 Nations League league phase has produced the following major outcomes: Category Teams League A quarter-finalists France, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, England, Spain, Portugal, Norway Promoted to League A Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Austria, Sweden Promoted to League B Albania, Montenegro, Slovakia, Iceland Promoted to League C Malta, Andorra, Gibraltar, Azerbaijan, Lithuania, Liechtenstein Relegated from League A Türkiye, Czechia League A/B play-offs Serbia, Croatia, Denmark, Wales, Slovenia, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina League B/C play-offs North Macedonia, Georgia, Israel, Romania, Belarus, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Estonia