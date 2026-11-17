2027 Grammy: Burna Boy and Shakira’s World Cup song to rival Angélique Kidjo
Nigerian singer Burna Boy has secured another Grammy nomination after his collaboration with Colombian superstar Shakira, Dai Dai, was shortlisted for Best Global Music Performance at the 2027 Grammy Awards.
The song, associated with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will compete against four other recordings, including Bando [Orchestral] by Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo, Pharrell Williams and Quavo.
The Recording Academy announced the nominees on November 16, placing Burna Boy and Shakira among the five acts contesting the category at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards.
Other nominees are Varuvaaiy by Devan Ekambaram featuring Susha, Una Flor En Cada Estrella by KerreKe, Mireya Ramos and Alex E. Chávez, and Porcelana by ROSALÍA and Dougie F.
The nomination marks Burna Boy’s 14th career Grammy nomination, while Shakira earns her first nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category. The Nigerian singer previously won the Best Global Music Album award in 2021 for Twice as Tall.
Kidjo, meanwhile, has received three nominations in the 2027 awards, including Best Global Music Performance for Bando [Orchestral]. She is also nominated alongside Ayra Starr for Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?) in the Best African Music Performance category and for her album HOPE!! in Best Global Music Album.
The Best Global Music Performance category recognises vocal and instrumental recordings that combine global musical influences with distinct cultural expressions.
The 69th Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, United States.