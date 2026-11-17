Shakira and Burna Boy perform at the halftime show at the FIFA World Cup Final match between Spain and Argentina on July 19, 2026, at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Shakira and Burna Boy perform at the halftime show at the FIFA World Cup Final match between Spain and Argentina on July 19, 2026, at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nigerian star Burna Boy and Colombian icon Shakira have earned a 2027 Grammy nomination for their 2026 World Cup track 'Dai Dai'. The hit song will battle Angélique Kidjo's 'Bando [Orchestral]' for Best Global Music Performance.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has secured another Grammy nomination after his collaboration with Colombian superstar Shakira, Dai Dai, was shortlisted for Best Global Music Performance at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

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The song, associated with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will compete against four other recordings, including Bando [Orchestral] by Beninese music icon Angélique Kidjo, Pharrell Williams and Quavo.

The Recording Academy announced the nominees on November 16, placing Burna Boy and Shakira among the five acts contesting the category at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards.

Other nominees are Varuvaaiy by Devan Ekambaram featuring Susha, Una Flor En Cada Estrella by KerreKe, Mireya Ramos and Alex E. Chávez, and Porcelana by ROSALÍA and Dougie F.

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The nomination marks Burna Boy’s 14th career Grammy nomination, while Shakira earns her first nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category. The Nigerian singer previously won the Best Global Music Album award in 2021 for Twice as Tall.

Angélique Kidjo

Kidjo, meanwhile, has received three nominations in the 2027 awards, including Best Global Music Performance for Bando [Orchestral]. She is also nominated alongside Ayra Starr for Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?) in the Best African Music Performance category and for her album HOPE!! in Best Global Music Album.

The Best Global Music Performance category recognises vocal and instrumental recordings that combine global musical influences with distinct cultural expressions.